Andrew Novak betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the John Deere Classic, Andrew Novak carded a 17th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open aiming for better results.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Novak has played the Genesis Scottish Open once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 10-over and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Novak's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2022
|MC
|75-75
|+10
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Novak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Andrew Novak has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 1.076 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Novak is averaging 2.706 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.113 this season (73rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranks 81st, while his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranks 134th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 30th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.380, while he ranks 16th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.98%.
- On the greens, Novak has registered a 0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a putts-per-round average of 28.90, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 25.35% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|299.6
|299.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|68.98%
|65.93%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.90
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|70
|25.35%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|29
|13.66%
|12.59%
Novak's best finishes
- Novak has played 17 tournaments this season, collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 12 times (70.6%).
- Currently, Novak has 398 points, placing him 89th in the FedExCup standings.
Novak's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.790. He finished 14th in that event.
- Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 5.353.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.391, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him eighth in the field). In that event, he finished eighth.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.113
|1.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.380
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|30
|0.252
|0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.059
|1.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.804
|2.706
Novak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|65-73-69-70
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|64-70-67-73
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|67-74-72-72
|+5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|67-70-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|73
|69-69-69-70
|-5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-72
|E
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|65-65-69-72
|-13
|78
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-139
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-66-69
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|71-66-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|17
|67
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.