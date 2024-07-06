PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the John Deere Classic, Andrew Novak carded a 17th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Novak has played the Genesis Scottish Open once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 10-over and missing the cut.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Novak's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2022MC75-75+10

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Novak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Andrew Novak has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 1.076 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Novak is averaging 2.706 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Novak .

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.113 this season (73rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranks 81st, while his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranks 134th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 30th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.380, while he ranks 16th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.98%.
    • On the greens, Novak has registered a 0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a putts-per-round average of 28.90, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 25.35% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance81299.6299.9
    Greens in Regulation %1668.98%65.93%
    Putts Per Round8628.9029.4
    Par Breakers7025.35%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance2913.66%12.59%

    Novak's best finishes

    • Novak has played 17 tournaments this season, collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 12 times (70.6%).
    • Currently, Novak has 398 points, placing him 89th in the FedExCup standings.

    Novak's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.790. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 5.353.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.391, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
    • Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him eighth in the field). In that event, he finished eighth.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.1131.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.3800.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green300.2520.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0591.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.8042.706

    Novak's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-68-71-67-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3365-73-69-70-1112
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-70-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3364-70-67-73-621
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5167-74-72-72+5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4567-70-67-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7369-69-69-70-5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-72-72E--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open865-65-69-72-1378
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-68-69-69-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches965-69-70-68-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-71-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5368-71-73-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-70-75+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-1399
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-66-69-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-66-72-70-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1466-67-70-69-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2071-66-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1767-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

