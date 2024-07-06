Andrew Novak betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.790. He finished 14th in that event.

Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 5.353.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151. He finished eighth in that tournament.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.391, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 20th in that event.