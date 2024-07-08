Alexander Björk betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
HELSINGBORG, SWEDEN - JUNE 09: Alexander Bjork of Sweden plays his tee shot on the first hole during day four of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed at Vasatorps Golfklubb on June 09, 2024 in Helsingborg, Sweden. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
Alexander Björk shot 4-under and took 35th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Over his last two trips to the Genesis Scottish Open, Björk has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 39th.
- In Björk's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished 35th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Björk's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|35
|71-66-68-71
|-4
|7/6/2022
|42
|68-73-67-75
|+3
Björk's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Björk has an average finish of 42nd.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Björk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
- Off the tee, Alexander Björk has averaged 278.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Björk is averaging 2.423 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Björk has an average of 0.099 in his past five tournaments.
Björk's advanced stats and rankings
- Björk owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.536 (164th) this season, while his average driving distance of 275.8 yards ranks 175th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Björk ranks 123rd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.173, while he ranks 163rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.76%.
- On the greens, Björk has registered a 0.680 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.32, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|175
|275.8
|278.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|163
|61.76%
|59.03%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.32
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|140
|22.22%
|17.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|29
|13.24%
|10.76%
Björk's best finishes
- Björk has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut seven times.
- As of now, Björk has accumulated 126 points, which ranks him 158th in the FedExCup standings.
Björk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Björk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his -0.075 mark ranked in the field.
- Björk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.907 mark ranked 34th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Björk's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.654 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Björk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.880 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- Björk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him 33rd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
Björk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.536
|-1.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.173
|-1.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|153
|-0.294
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.680
|2.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.322
|0.099
Björk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|71-66-68-71
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|69-73-70-74
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|64-67-67-67
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|72-66-80-71
|+1
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|69-67-70-72
|-6
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|72-70-72-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|70-73-70-72
|-3
|21
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|73-67-72-68
|-4
|4
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|71-67-71-68
|-7
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Björk as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.