1H AGO

Alexander Björk betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HELSINGBORG, SWEDEN - JUNE 09: Alexander Bjork of Sweden plays his tee shot on the first hole during day four of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed at Vasatorps Golfklubb on June 09, 2024 in Helsingborg, Sweden. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

    Alexander Björk shot 4-under and took 35th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at The Renaissance Club July 10-13 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open.

    Latest odds for Björk at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Genesis Scottish Open, Björk has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 39th.
    • In Björk's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished 35th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Björk's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20233571-66-68-71-4
    7/6/20224268-73-67-75+3

    Björk's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Björk has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Björk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
    • Off the tee, Alexander Björk has averaged 278.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Björk is averaging 2.423 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Björk has an average of 0.099 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Björk .

    Björk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Björk owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.536 (164th) this season, while his average driving distance of 275.8 yards ranks 175th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Björk ranks 123rd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.173, while he ranks 163rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.76%.
    • On the greens, Björk has registered a 0.680 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.32, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance175275.8278.8
    Greens in Regulation %16361.76%59.03%
    Putts Per Round2328.3227.8
    Par Breakers14022.22%17.71%
    Bogey Avoidance2913.24%10.76%

    Björk's best finishes

    • Björk has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • As of now, Björk has accumulated 126 points, which ranks him 158th in the FedExCup standings.

    Björk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Björk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his -0.075 mark ranked in the field.
    • Björk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.907 mark ranked 34th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Björk's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.654 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Björk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.880 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • Björk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him 33rd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.

    Björk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.536-1.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.173-1.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green153-0.2940.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6802.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.3220.099

    Björk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3571-66-68-71-4--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4169-73-70-74+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 18-21The American Express1164-67-67-67-2365
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7072-66-80-71+13
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC68-75+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4769-67-70-72-69
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5472-70-72-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-72+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3370-73-70-72-321
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5473-67-72-68-44
    May 16-19PGA Championship3971-67-71-68-720

    All stats in this article are accurate for Björk as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
