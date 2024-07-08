Adria Arnaus betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
When he hits the links July 10-13, Adria Arnaus will try to build upon his last performance in the Genesis Scottish Open. In 2023, he shot 1-over and placed 68th at The Renaissance Club.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open, Arnaus has an average finish of 58th, and an average score of 3-over.
- Arnaus finished 68th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open (in 2023).
- Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.500 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.50 putts per round (ninth).
Arnaus' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|68
|69-69-67-76
|+1
|7/6/2022
|47
|69-72-71-72
|+4
Arnaus' recent performances
- In his last five events, Arnaus has an average finish of 72nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Arnaus has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 1-over.
- Adria Arnaus has averaged 314.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Arnaus is averaging 2.208 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Arnaus is averaging -0.661 Strokes Gained: Total.
Arnaus' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.0
|314.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|52.22%
|62.70%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.90
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.11%
|15.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|26.11%
|22.62%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Arnaus' best finishes
- Arnaus did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in four tournaments).
- In those four events, he made the cut one time (25%).
- Last season Arnaus' best performance came when he shot 1-over and finished 68th at the Genesis Scottish Open.
Arnaus' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-4.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.661
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Arnaus' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|68
|69-69-67-76
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-81
|+21
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Arnaus as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
