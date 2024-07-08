Adria Arnaus betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five events, Arnaus has an average finish of 72nd.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Arnaus has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five events, his average score has been 1-over.

Adria Arnaus has averaged 314.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Arnaus is averaging 2.208 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.