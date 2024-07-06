PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Scott betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Adam Scott hits the links in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 after a 39th-place finish in the Travelers Championship in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Scott at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Scott has played the Genesis Scottish Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Scott's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023MC72-67-1

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Scott has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Adam Scott has averaged 309.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott is averaging 0.239 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scott has an average of 1.639 in his past five tournaments.
    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.296 ranks 39th on TOUR this season, and his 62.3% driving accuracy average ranks 84th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scott ranks 82nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.078.
    • On the greens, Scott has delivered a 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR, while he ranks 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.71. He has broken par 20.59% of the time (163rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance33306.1309.9
    Greens in Regulation %9765.36%66.05%
    Putts Per Round6228.7129.3
    Par Breakers16320.59%18.21%
    Bogey Avoidance4013.94%13.89%

    Scott's best finishes

    • Scott has participated in 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • As of now, Scott has collected 576 points, which ranks him 69th in the FedExCup standings.

    Scott's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Scott posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking fourth in the field at 5.214. In that event, he finished 30th.
    • Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 6.474 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott posted his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.242.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.157 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.2960.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.078-0.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green940.0101.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2370.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6221.639

    Scott's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-67-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship3372-73-71-69+122
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-71-69-63-1280
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-73-71-69+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-67-66-67-19--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2072-67-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open872-68-65-66-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1972-68-67-71-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-76+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-72-71-71-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-70-70-70-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2276-74-70-72+473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3069-65-68-68-1421
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2971-71-73-71+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-68-69-71-358
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-69-70-69-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open3270-72-76-69+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3974-67-67-64-820

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

