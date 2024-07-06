6H AGO
Adam Scott betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Adam Scott hits the links in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13 after a 39th-place finish in the Travelers Championship in his last competition.
Latest odds for Scott at the Genesis Scottish Open.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Scott has played the Genesis Scottish Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy posted numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Scott's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|72-67
|-1
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Scott has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
- Adam Scott has averaged 309.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Scott is averaging 0.239 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scott has an average of 1.639 in his past five tournaments.
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.296 ranks 39th on TOUR this season, and his 62.3% driving accuracy average ranks 84th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scott ranks 82nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.078.
- On the greens, Scott has delivered a 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR, while he ranks 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.71. He has broken par 20.59% of the time (163rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|33
|306.1
|309.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|65.36%
|66.05%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.71
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|163
|20.59%
|18.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|13.94%
|13.89%
Scott's best finishes
- Scott has participated in 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- As of now, Scott has collected 576 points, which ranks him 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Scott's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Scott posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking fourth in the field at 5.214. In that event, he finished 30th.
- Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 6.474 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott posted his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.242.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.157 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.296
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.078
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|94
|0.010
|1.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.237
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.622
|1.639
Scott's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|72-73-71-69
|+1
|22
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-71-69-63
|-12
|80
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-73-71-69
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-67-66-67
|-19
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|72-67-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|72-68-65-66
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|72-68-67-71
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-72-71-71
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-70-70-70
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|76-74-70-72
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|69-65-68-68
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|71-71-73-71
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-69-70-69
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|70-72-76-69
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|74-67-67-64
|-8
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.