Adam Scott betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Scott posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking fourth in the field at 5.214. In that event, he finished 30th.

Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 6.474 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott posted his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.242.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.157 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.