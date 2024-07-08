Adam Hadwin betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115. He finished fourth in that tournament.

Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.594.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.290 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.936). That ranked sixth in the field.