Adam Hadwin betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 12: Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the 13th tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 12, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Adam Hadwin hits the links July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club following a 27th-place finish in the Travelers Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Hadwin's first time playing at the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Hadwin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hadwin is averaging -0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hadwin is averaging 2.351 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005 (97th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.4 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin sports a 0.072 mark (85th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a -0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 98th on TOUR, while he ranks 26th with a putts-per-round average of 28.36. He has broken par 26.00% of the time (34th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|295.4
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|142
|63.42%
|62.85%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.36
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|34
|26.00%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|16.35%
|15.63%
Hadwin's best finishes
- Hadwin hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 72.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Currently, Hadwin has 1133 points, placing him 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.594.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.290 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.936). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.005
|0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.072
|1.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|62
|0.135
|1.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.021
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.191
|2.351
Hadwin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-66-69-69
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|44
|72-70-72-72
|+6
|48
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|67-68-63-67
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-70-64
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-65-66-67
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-67-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|69-70-67-65
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|69-75-76-74
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-71-68-69
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-73-82-70
|+12
|11
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|18
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-141
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|71-71-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|68-72-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|66-72-72-74
|-4
|350
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|69-69-64-67
|-11
|58
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.