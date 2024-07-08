PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Hadwin betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 12: Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the 13th tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 12, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Adam Hadwin hits the links July 10-13 in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club following a 27th-place finish in the Travelers Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • This is Hadwin's first time playing at the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hadwin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hadwin is averaging -0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hadwin is averaging 2.351 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005 (97th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.4 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin sports a 0.072 mark (85th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a -0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 98th on TOUR, while he ranks 26th with a putts-per-round average of 28.36. He has broken par 26.00% of the time (34th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance117295.4295.1
    Greens in Regulation %14263.42%62.85%
    Putts Per Round2628.3628.6
    Par Breakers3426.00%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance13916.35%15.63%

    Hadwin's best finishes

    • Hadwin hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 72.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Currently, Hadwin has 1133 points, placing him 33rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.594.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.290 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.936). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0050.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.0721.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green620.1351.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.021-0.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.1912.351

    Hadwin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-69-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-66-69-69-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship4472-70-72-72+648
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open267-68-63-67-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-70-64-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 18-21The American Express665-65-66-67-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-67-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational469-70-67-65-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5269-75-76-74+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-71-68-69-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5375-73-82-70+1211
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4267-70-70-72-518
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-14146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5271-71-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship6068-72-71-69-48
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday366-72-72-74-4350
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2769-69-64-67-1158

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

