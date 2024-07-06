Aaron Rai betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

This season, Rai produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 5.069. In that tournament, he finished 14th.

Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.316 (he finished 19th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.234 (he finished 14th in that tournament).

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Rai delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.798 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.