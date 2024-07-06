Aaron Rai betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai heads into the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open after shooting 14-under to win the John Deere Classic in his last tournament.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Rai has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- Rai last played at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Rai's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|7/6/2022
|MC
|71-77
|+8
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished first once while also earning two top-five finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Rai has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- Aaron Rai has averaged 296.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai is averaging 7.426 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.369 (28th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.3 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai ranks sixth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.701. Additionally, he ranks second with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.65%.
- On the greens, Rai has delivered a -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 107th on TOUR, while he ranks 142nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.45. He has broken par 26.82% of the time (32nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|292.3
|296.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|2
|71.65%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.45
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|32
|26.82%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|12.26%
|10.49%
Rai's best finishes
- Rai has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 78.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Rai, who has 696 points, currently sits 58th in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rai produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 5.069. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.316 (he finished 19th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.234 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Rai delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.798 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.369
|2.683
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.701
|3.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.166
|1.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.046
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.190
|7.426
Rai's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|66-68-70-73
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|71-66-69-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|73-70-70-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|65-69-70-70
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-66
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|66-70-75-72
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|68-70-69-67
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-68-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|66-70-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|67-65-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|20
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-71-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|67-70-65-70
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|69-74-68-73
|+4
|103
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-65-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|1
|65-63
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.