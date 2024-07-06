PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai heads into the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open after shooting 14-under to win the John Deere Classic in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Rai has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • Rai last played at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Rai's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/2023MC71-68-1
    7/6/2022MC71-77+8

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished first once while also earning two top-five finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Rai has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
    • Aaron Rai has averaged 296.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai is averaging 7.426 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rai .

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.369 (28th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.3 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai ranks sixth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.701. Additionally, he ranks second with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.65%.
    • On the greens, Rai has delivered a -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 107th on TOUR, while he ranks 142nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.45. He has broken par 26.82% of the time (32nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance138292.3296.2
    Greens in Regulation %271.65%64.81%
    Putts Per Round14229.4530.1
    Par Breakers3226.82%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance912.26%10.49%

    Rai's best finishes

    • Rai has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 78.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Rai, who has 696 points, currently sits 58th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rai produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 5.069. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
    • Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.316 (he finished 19th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.234 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Rai delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.798 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3692.683
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7013.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1661.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.046-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.1907.426

    Rai's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 27-303M Open2069-68-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4966-68-70-73-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2871-66-69-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2173-70-70-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5765-69-70-70-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-66-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3366-70-75-72-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1968-70-69-67-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2369-69-70-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-68-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open766-70-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson467-65-68-64-20109
    May 16-19PGA Championship3968-68-70-71-720
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-71-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1467-70-65-70-851
    June 13-16U.S. Open1969-74-68-73+4103
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic266-65-68-72-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic165-63-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
