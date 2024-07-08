Aaron Cockerill betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five appearances, Cockerill has an average finish of 55th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Cockerill hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 55th.

He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.

Aaron Cockerill has averaged 295.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Cockerill is averaging 0.240 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.