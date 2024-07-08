Aaron Cockerill betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Aaron Cockerill hits the course in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open July 10-13. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Cockerill is playing at the Genesis Scottish Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy averaged 331.8 yards off the tee (first in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (24th), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Cockerill's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Cockerill has an average finish of 55th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Cockerill hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 55th.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
- Aaron Cockerill has averaged 295.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cockerill is averaging 0.240 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cockerill is averaging -0.953 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cockerill's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.7
|295.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.00
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.22%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.74%
|15.28%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cockerill's best finishes
- Cockerill, who took part in two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time (50%).
- Last season Cockerill's best performance came when he shot 7-under and finished 58th at the Barbasol Championship.
Cockerill's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.953
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cockerill's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|72-68-72-69
|-7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cockerill as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.