Garrick Higgo betting profile:

This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.512.

Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking seventh in the field at 5.544. In that event, he finished 16th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.757 (he finished 69th in that event).

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.341, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).