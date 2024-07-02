PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: Garrick Higgo of South Africa hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Garrick Higgo looks for a higher finish in the 2024 after he took 21st shooting 13-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Higgo has played the once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 13-under and finishing 21st.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Higgo's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20232165-66-71-69-13

    Higgo's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Higgo has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Higgo hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 42nd.
    • He finished with a score of 2-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Garrick Higgo has averaged 300.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging -0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging -3.221 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Higgo .

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.235 this season, which ranks 134th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.9 yards) ranks 29th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo ranks 145th on TOUR with a mark of -0.350.
    • On the greens, Higgo's 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 56th this season, while he averages 28.93 putts per round (93rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance29306.9300.8
    Greens in Regulation %10864.94%63.43%
    Putts Per Round9328.9329.6
    Par Breakers4025.68%13.89%
    Bogey Avoidance11415.80%13.89%

    Higgo's best finishes

    • Higgo hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Currently, Higgo ranks 130th in the FedExCup standings with 183 points.

    Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.512.
    • Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking seventh in the field at 5.544. In that event, he finished 16th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.757 (he finished 69th in that event).
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.341, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
    • Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.235-1.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.350-0.914
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green128-0.123-0.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.178-0.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.531-3.221

    Higgo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-66-71-69-1339
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-69-70-68-642
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-75-65-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4672-66-68-69-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPW/D82E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8072-66-76-68+22
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-69-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4973-67-66-73-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6070-70-68-75-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-65-73-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3266-71-69-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6968-70-69-75+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3372-71-73-69-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-69-70-70-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

