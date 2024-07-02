Garrick Higgo betting profile:
Garrick Higgo looks for a higher finish in the 2024 after he took 21st shooting 13-under in this tournament in 2023.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Higgo has played the once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 13-under and finishing 21st.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Higgo's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|21
|65-66-71-69
|-13
Higgo's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Higgo has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Higgo hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 42nd.
- He finished with a score of 2-under in his only recent appearance.
- Garrick Higgo has averaged 300.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging -0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging -3.221 Strokes Gained: Total.
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.235 this season, which ranks 134th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.9 yards) ranks 29th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo ranks 145th on TOUR with a mark of -0.350.
- On the greens, Higgo's 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 56th this season, while he averages 28.93 putts per round (93rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|306.9
|300.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|64.94%
|63.43%
|Putts Per Round
|93
|28.93
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|40
|25.68%
|13.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|114
|15.80%
|13.89%
Higgo's best finishes
- Higgo hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Currently, Higgo ranks 130th in the FedExCup standings with 183 points.
Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.512.
- Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking seventh in the field at 5.544. In that event, he finished 16th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.757 (he finished 69th in that event).
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.341, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.235
|-1.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.350
|-0.914
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.123
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.178
|-0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.531
|-3.221
Higgo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-66-71-69
|-13
|39
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|42
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-75-65
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|W/D
|82
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|72-66-76-68
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|73-67-66-73
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-65-73-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|66-71-69-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|68-70-69-75
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|72-71-73-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-69-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the .
