Xander Schauffele betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Xander Schauffele will compete Aug. 15-18 in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, at the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship. In his most recent tournament he took ninth in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, shooting 12-under at Le Golf National.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In his last seven appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Schauffele has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 7-under.
- In 2023, Schauffele finished 24th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 300.9 (37th in field), hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and took 26 putts per round (fifth).
Schauffele's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|24
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|8/11/2022
|57
|68-68-73-69
|-2
|8/19/2021
|16
|70-62-70-71
|-11
|8/20/2020
|25
|68-71-67-67
|-11
|8/8/2019
|MC
|70-72
|E
|8/23/2018
|MC
|73-70
|+1
Schauffele's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Schauffele has one win and three top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five events, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Xander Schauffele has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schauffele is averaging 2.688 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Schauffele is averaging 8.494 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.600 (11th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.7 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele owns a 0.779 mark (fifth on TOUR).
- On the greens, Schauffele has registered a 0.581 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a putts-per-round average of 28.43, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 29.01% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|305.7
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|12
|70.19%
|58.89%
|Putts Per Round
|24
|28.43
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|12
|29.01%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|2
|9.96%
|9.17%
Schauffele's best finishes
- Schauffele has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, taking home the win in two of them. He has also come away with seven finishes in the top-five and 13 finishes in the top-10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 19 times (100%).
- Currently, Schauffele has 4057 points, placing him second in the FedExCup standings.
Schauffele's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.656. In that tournament, he finished second.
- Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 7.475 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 3.036 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.014, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Schauffele delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.600
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.779
|4.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|30
|0.240
|1.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.581
|2.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|2.201
|8.494
Schauffele's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|71-65-67-68
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|2
|67-64-68-62
|-19
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|67-69-75-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|66-69-65-68
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|64-69-63-65
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-68-72-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-72-67
|-4
|10
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|70-66-65-70
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-70-76-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-69-65-70
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|8
|72-72-70-73
|-1
|225
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|72-64-67-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|65-67-68-70
|-145
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|2
|64-67-70-71
|-12
|400
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|1
|62-68-68-65
|-21
|750
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|68-73-71-75
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|7
|70-69-72-68
|-1
|238
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|13
|65-65-64-70
|-16
|140
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|69-65-67-67
|-12
|50
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|1
|69-72-69-65
|-9
|750
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|65-66-68-73
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.