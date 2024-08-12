Xander Schauffele betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.656. In that tournament, he finished second.

Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 7.475 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 3.036 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.014, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.