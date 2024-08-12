PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Xander Schauffele betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Betting Profile

    Xander Schauffele will compete Aug. 15-18 in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, at the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship. In his most recent tournament he took ninth in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, shooting 12-under at Le Golf National.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In his last seven appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Schauffele has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 7-under.
    • In 2023, Schauffele finished 24th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 300.9 (37th in field), hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and took 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Schauffele's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20232466-68-70-69-7
    8/11/20225768-68-73-69-2
    8/19/20211670-62-70-71-11
    8/20/20202568-71-67-67-11
    8/8/2019MC70-72E
    8/23/2018MC73-70+1

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Schauffele has one win and three top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five events, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Xander Schauffele has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schauffele is averaging 2.688 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Schauffele is averaging 8.494 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.600 (11th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.7 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele owns a 0.779 mark (fifth on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Schauffele has registered a 0.581 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a putts-per-round average of 28.43, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 29.01% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance39305.7307.7
    Greens in Regulation %1270.19%58.89%
    Putts Per Round2428.4329.1
    Par Breakers1229.01%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance29.96%9.17%

    Schauffele's best finishes

    • Schauffele has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, taking home the win in two of them. He has also come away with seven finishes in the top-five and 13 finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 19 times (100%).
    • Currently, Schauffele has 4057 points, placing him second in the FedExCup standings.

    Schauffele's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.656. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 7.475 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 3.036 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.014, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Schauffele delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.6000.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7794.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green300.2401.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5812.688
    Average Strokes Gained: Total22.2018.494

    Schauffele's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship871-65-67-68-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship267-64-68-62-19--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3867-69-75-71+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1066-69-65-68-24170
    January 18-21The American Express364-69-63-65-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open969-68-72-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-72-67-410
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational470-66-65-70-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-70-76-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-69-65-70-19358
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-72-71-65-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament872-72-70-73-1225
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1872-64-67-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2365-67-68-70-1459
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship264-67-70-71-12400
    May 16-19PGA Championship162-68-68-65-21750
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday868-73-71-75-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open770-69-72-68-1238
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1365-65-64-70-16140
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1569-65-67-67-1250
    July 18-20The Open Championship169-72-69-65-9750
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition965-66-68-73-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

