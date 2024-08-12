17M AGO
Jason Day betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Jason Day looks for a higher finish in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he placed 52nd shooting 2-under in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Day at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Day's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 5-under, over his last seven appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- Day finished 52nd (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
- Lucas Glover finished with 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), with 26 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Day's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|52
|68-72-72-66
|-2
|8/11/2022
|MC
|65-74
|-1
|8/19/2021
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|8/20/2020
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|8/8/2019
|MC
|72-70
|E
|8/23/2018
|20
|71-66-68-71
|-8
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five events, Day has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Jason Day has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Day is averaging 1.704 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Day has an average of 0.458 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Day .
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 (78th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.8 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day sports a -0.374 average that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 63.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Day has delivered a 0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a putts-per-round average of 27.92, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 26.50% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|84
|299.8
|296.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|63.48%
|52.47%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|27.92
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|49
|26.50%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|30
|13.84%
|12.96%
Day's best finishes
- Day has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 16 times (84.2%).
- With 1345 points, Day currently sits 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Day's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.874. He missed the cut in that event.
- Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.812, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).
- Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.128
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.374
|-1.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.223
|-0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.614
|1.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.592
|0.458
Day's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|69-74-74-70
|+7
|43
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|28
|67-70-74-73
|+4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|11
|71-69-66-74
|-8
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|1
|58-66-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|65-69-67-67
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-66-68-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-71-63
|-13
|238
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|65-69-69-72
|-9
|200
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|70-74-73-73
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|22
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-73-76-69
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-72-66
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|5
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-67-73-70
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-69-71
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|73-75-69-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-70-64-69
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|69-67-66-66
|-16
|37
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|73-68-76-68
|+1
|135
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.