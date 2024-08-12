PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jason Day betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Jason Day looks for a higher finish in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he placed 52nd shooting 2-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Day at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Day's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 5-under, over his last seven appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • Day finished 52nd (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
    • Lucas Glover finished with 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), with 26 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.

    Day's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20235268-72-72-66-2
    8/11/2022MC65-74-1
    8/19/2021MC73-73+4
    8/20/2020MC70-75+3
    8/8/2019MC72-70E
    8/23/20182071-66-68-71-8

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five events, Day has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Jason Day has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Day is averaging 1.704 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Day has an average of 0.458 in his past five tournaments.
    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 (78th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.8 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day sports a -0.374 average that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 63.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Day has delivered a 0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a putts-per-round average of 27.92, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 26.50% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance84299.8296.7
    Greens in Regulation %14963.48%52.47%
    Putts Per Round627.9229.1
    Par Breakers4926.50%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance3013.84%12.96%

    Day's best finishes

    • Day has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 16 times (84.2%).
    • With 1345 points, Day currently sits 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    Day's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.874. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.812, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).
    • Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.1280.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.374-1.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.223-0.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.6141.704
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5920.458

    Day's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship4569-74-74-70+743
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2867-70-74-73+4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1171-69-66-74-8--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational158-66-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry1065-69-67-67-24170
    January 18-21The American Express3468-66-68-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-71-63-13238
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational965-69-69-72-9200
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3670-74-73-73+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-72-622
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-73-76-69+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-72-66-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-70-71-68-95
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-67-73-70-6313
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-69-71-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3373-75-69-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-77+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4471-70-64-69-616
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2369-67-66-66-1637
    July 18-20The Open Championship1373-68-76-68+1135
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition969-68-67-68-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

