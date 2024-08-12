Wyndham Clark betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Over his last five appearances, Clark has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Clark has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Wyndham Clark has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Clark is averaging 3.211 Strokes Gained: Putting.