Wyndham Clark betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Wyndham Clark will compete in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship from Aug. 15-18 after a 14th-place finish at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition.
Latest odds for Clark at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In his last five appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Clark has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 6-under.
- Clark last participated in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2023, finishing 66th with a score of 4-over.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Glover also posted numbers of 300.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 63.89% in terms of greens in regulation (37th), and 26 putts per round (fifth).
Clark's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|66
|70-76-70-68
|+4
|8/11/2022
|28
|67-67-67-72
|-7
|8/19/2021
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|8/20/2020
|29
|68-71-67-68
|-10
|8/8/2019
|18
|67-66-73-69
|-9
Clark's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Clark has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Clark has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Wyndham Clark has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Clark is averaging 3.211 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Clark has an average of 4.827 in his past five tournaments.
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.387 this season, which ranks 24th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.9 yards) ranks sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark has a 0.167 mark (73rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Clark's 0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 17th this season, while he averages 28.45 putts per round (25th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|312.9
|310.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|109
|65.41%
|48.46%
|Putts Per Round
|25
|28.45
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|9
|29.35%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|75
|15.09%
|12.35%
Clark's best finishes
- Clark has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also collected four finishes in the top-five and six finishes in the top-10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 13 times (72.2%).
- With 2154 points, Clark currently ranks fifth in the FedExCup standings.
Clark's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.302 (he finished 31st in that event).
- Clark produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 5.585.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark delivered his best effort this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking eighth in the field at 2.951. In that event, he finished third.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.917). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.387
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.167
|0.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.054
|0.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.512
|3.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.120
|4.827
Clark's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-71-68-69
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|3
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|76-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|71-68-71-63
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|72-67-60
|-17
|700
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-65-66-75
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-66-71-70
|-10
|400
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-65-70-69
|-19
|358
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|24
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|72-66-66-65
|-15
|338
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-73-72-73
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-71-71-77
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|66-68-66-63
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|68-68-69-62
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-80
|+16
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|14
|75-68-65-65
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
