22M AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Wyndham Clark will compete in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship from Aug. 15-18 after a 14th-place finish at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition.

    Latest odds for Clark at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Clark has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • Clark last participated in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2023, finishing 66th with a score of 4-over.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Glover also posted numbers of 300.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 63.89% in terms of greens in regulation (37th), and 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Clark's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20236670-76-70-68+4
    8/11/20222867-67-67-72-7
    8/19/2021MC78-70+6
    8/20/20202968-71-67-68-10
    8/8/20191867-66-73-69-9

    Clark's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Clark has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Clark has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Wyndham Clark has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Clark is averaging 3.211 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Clark has an average of 4.827 in his past five tournaments.
    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.387 this season, which ranks 24th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.9 yards) ranks sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark has a 0.167 mark (73rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Clark's 0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 17th this season, while he averages 28.45 putts per round (25th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance6312.9310.4
    Greens in Regulation %10965.41%48.46%
    Putts Per Round2528.4528.6
    Par Breakers929.35%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance7515.09%12.35%

    Clark's best finishes

    • Clark has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also collected four finishes in the top-five and six finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 13 times (72.2%).
    • With 2154 points, Clark currently ranks fifth in the FedExCup standings.

    Clark's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.302 (he finished 31st in that event).
    • Clark produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 5.585.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark delivered his best effort this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking eighth in the field at 2.951. In that event, he finished third.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.917). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.3870.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1670.716
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green780.0540.759
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.5123.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.1204.827

    Clark's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-71-68-69-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship368-67-68-65-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1976-73-71-70+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2971-68-71-63-1948
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-68-69-1714
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am172-67-60-17700
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-65-66-75-612
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard271-66-71-70-10400
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-65-70-69-19358
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-68-72-66-424
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage372-66-66-65-15338
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-73-72-73+714
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-72+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-71-71-77+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship966-68-66-63-17174
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1068-68-69-62-1365
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-80+16--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1475-68-65-65-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

