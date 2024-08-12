PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22M AGO

Will Zalatoris betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 11: Will Zalatoris of United States lines up a putt on the third green during day one of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    Will Zalatoris shot 30-under and placed first the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Southwind Aug. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Zalatoris at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Zalatoris has played the FedEx St. Jude Championship once of late, in 2022. He finished first, posting a score of 30-under.
    • With numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover also posted numbers of 300.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 63.89% in terms of greens in regulation (37th), and 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Zalatoris' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/11/2022171-63-65-66-30

    Zalatoris' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Zalatoris finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Zalatoris has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of 7-under in his only recent appearance.
    • In terms of driving distance, Will Zalatoris has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Zalatoris has an average of -0.972 in his past five tournaments.
    Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings

    • Zalatoris owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.079 (82nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.8 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Zalatoris owns a 0.250 average that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 150th with a 63.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Zalatoris' -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 150th this season, while he averages 29.37 putts per round (143rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance84299.8302.9
    Greens in Regulation %15063.46%54.63%
    Putts Per Round14329.3729.5
    Par Breakers15822.33%18.98%
    Bogey Avoidance14717.31%14.81%

    Zalatoris' best finishes

    • Zalatoris has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • Currently, Zalatoris has 1019 points, ranking him 49th in the FedExCup standings.

    Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.599.
    • Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking fourth in the field at 5.282. In that event, he finished second.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris produced his best mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking third in the field at 4.060. In that tournament, he finished 41st.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.677, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.0790.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.250-0.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green128-0.107-0.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.347-0.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.125-0.972

    Zalatoris' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge2081-68-79-71+11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-69+5--
    January 18-21The American Express3468-69-65-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1373-68-68-71-853
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational266-70-65-69-14375
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard469-69-71-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7474-67-70-73+42
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-77-72-69E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4468-70-68-74-416
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-68--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6070-70-74-80+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-69-70-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4174-70-73-79+819
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4264-72-68-69-718
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D66-71-7--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

