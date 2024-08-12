Will Zalatoris betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.599.

Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking fourth in the field at 5.282. In that event, he finished second.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris produced his best mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking third in the field at 4.060. In that tournament, he finished 41st.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.677, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).