Will Zalatoris betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 11: Will Zalatoris of United States lines up a putt on the third green during day one of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Will Zalatoris shot 30-under and placed first the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Southwind Aug. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Zalatoris has played the FedEx St. Jude Championship once of late, in 2022. He finished first, posting a score of 30-under.
- With numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- Glover also posted numbers of 300.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 63.89% in terms of greens in regulation (37th), and 26 putts per round (fifth).
Zalatoris' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/11/2022
|1
|71-63-65-66
|-30
Zalatoris' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Zalatoris finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Zalatoris has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 7-under in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Will Zalatoris has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Zalatoris has an average of -0.972 in his past five tournaments.
Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.079 (82nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.8 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Zalatoris owns a 0.250 average that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 150th with a 63.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Zalatoris' -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 150th this season, while he averages 29.37 putts per round (143rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|84
|299.8
|302.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|63.46%
|54.63%
|Putts Per Round
|143
|29.37
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|158
|22.33%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|147
|17.31%
|14.81%
Zalatoris' best finishes
- Zalatoris has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Currently, Zalatoris has 1019 points, ranking him 49th in the FedExCup standings.
Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.599.
- Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking fourth in the field at 5.282. In that event, he finished second.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris produced his best mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking third in the field at 4.060. In that tournament, he finished 41st.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.677, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.079
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.250
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.107
|-0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.347
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.125
|-0.972
Zalatoris' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|20
|81-68-79-71
|+11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-69-65-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|73-68-68-71
|-8
|53
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|66-70-65-69
|-14
|375
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|74-67-70-73
|+4
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-77-72-69
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|68-70-68-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|70-70-74-80
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|74-70-73-79
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|64-72-68-69
|-7
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|66-71
|-7
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
