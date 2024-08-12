Viktor Hovland betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Viktor Hovland finished 13th in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2023, shooting a 10-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Aug. 15-18 in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, at TPC Southwind .
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Over his last four trips to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hovland has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished 13th after posting a score of 10-under.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 300.9 (37th in field), hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and took 26 putts per round (fifth).
Hovland's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|13
|72-64-65-69
|-10
|8/11/2022
|20
|67-70-67-68
|-8
|8/19/2021
|43
|68-67-65-77
|-7
|8/20/2020
|18
|68-70-68-66
|-12
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hovland has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
- Viktor Hovland has averaged 304.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging 2.601 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hovland has an average of 1.836 in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.626 this season, which ranks ninth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranks 75th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hovland sports a 0.309 mark (49th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hovland's 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 38th this season, while he averages 28.69 putts per round (53rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|300.8
|304.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|51
|67.41%
|51.04%
|Putts Per Round
|53
|28.69
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|71
|25.80%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|15.43%
|14.58%
Hovland's best finishes
- Hovland has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 78.6%.
- Hovland, who has 854 points, currently ranks 57th in the FedExCup standings.
Hovland's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.203 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.494. He finished 15th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best performance this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of -0.841. He finished 22nd in that event.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hovland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.948, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 46th.
- Hovland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. That ranked 15th in the field.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.626
|2.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.309
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|175
|-0.645
|-2.880
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.304
|2.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.593
|1.836
Hovland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|1
|69-68-65-61
|-17
|0
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-19
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|10
|73-73-70-63
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|65-67-72-67
|-21
|85
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-72-72
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-69-75-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|73-69-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|71-81
|+8
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|72-72-72-69
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|350
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-69-77-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-68
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|68-70-64-65
|-13
|95
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|67-69-68-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|70-75-67-68
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.