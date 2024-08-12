Viktor Hovland betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.203 (he finished 20th in that tournament).

Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.494. He finished 15th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best performance this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of -0.841. He finished 22nd in that event.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hovland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.948, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 46th.