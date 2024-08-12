Victor Perez betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Victor Perez enters the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship Aug. 15-18 coming off a 33rd-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in his most recent competition.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- This is Perez's first time playing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), with 26 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Perez has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Victor Perez has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Perez has an average of 2.277 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Perez is averaging 2.171 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.133 ranks 74th on TOUR this season, and his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranks 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez has a 0.319 average that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 68.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Perez's 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 73rd this season, while he averages 29.32 putts per round (139th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|76
|300.7
|304.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|41
|68.15%
|39.51%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.32
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|115
|24.26%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|59
|14.72%
|9.88%
Perez's best finishes
- Perez has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- As of now, Perez has compiled 654 points, which ranks him 71st in the FedExCup standings.
Perez's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.546 (he finished 10th in that event).
- Perez put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.333.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez posted his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.309 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.133
|2.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.319
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.037
|-2.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.134
|2.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.548
|2.171
Perez's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-66-70-70
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-68-68-65
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-70-75-70
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|71-66-72-69
|-6
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+8
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|70-71-71-71
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|70-68-64-64
|-14
|190
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|71-74-68-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|68-70-71-65
|-6
|16
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|68-66-68-65
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|4
|70-67-68-63
|-16
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-69-69-68
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.