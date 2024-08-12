PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21M AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Victor Perez betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Victor Perez enters the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship Aug. 15-18 coming off a 33rd-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Perez at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • This is Perez's first time playing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), with 26 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.

    Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Perez has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Victor Perez has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez has an average of 2.277 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez is averaging 2.171 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.133 ranks 74th on TOUR this season, and his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranks 105th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez has a 0.319 average that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 68.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Perez's 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 73rd this season, while he averages 29.32 putts per round (139th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance76300.7304.2
    Greens in Regulation %4168.15%39.51%
    Putts Per Round13929.3229.3
    Par Breakers11524.26%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance5914.72%9.88%

    Perez's best finishes

    • Perez has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • As of now, Perez has compiled 654 points, which ranks him 71st in the FedExCup standings.

    Perez's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.546 (he finished 10th in that event).
    • Perez put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.333.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez posted his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.309 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1332.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.3190.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green112-0.037-2.676
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.1342.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5482.171

    Perez's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5270-70-69-71-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-66-70-70-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open369-68-68-65-1883
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1768-70-67-68-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-70-75-70-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-71-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-67--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4671-66-72-69-66
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-71+8--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5070-71-71-71+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open370-68-64-64-14190
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1271-74-68-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-74+9--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4468-70-71-65-616
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1068-66-68-65-1365
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition470-67-68-63-16--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3366-69-69-68-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

