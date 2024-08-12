Victor Perez betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Perez has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Perez has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.

Off the tee, Victor Perez has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Perez has an average of 2.277 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.