Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Tommy Fleetwood hits the links Aug. 15-18 in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind after a second-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, which was his last tournament.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Fleetwood's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 9-under, over his last four appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- Fleetwood finished third (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
- With numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 300.9 (37th in field), hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and took 26 putts per round (fifth).
Fleetwood's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|3
|66-66-66-68
|-14
|8/20/2020
|44
|66-69-71-70
|-8
|8/8/2019
|43
|69-72-69-70
|-4
|8/23/2018
|20
|67-68-73-68
|-8
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Fleetwood has finished in the top five once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Fleetwood has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
- Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 300.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fleetwood has an average of 5.827 in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.268 ranks 47th on TOUR this season, and his 74.4% driving accuracy average ranks third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fleetwood owns a 0.003 average that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 66.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fleetwood's 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 65th this season, and his 28.90 putts-per-round average ranks 86th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|298.0
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|82
|66.29%
|54.63%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.90
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|150
|22.60%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|13.37%
|13.58%
Fleetwood's best finishes
- Fleetwood has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 88.2%.
- Fleetwood, who has 1223 points, currently ranks 32nd in the FedExCup standings.
Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 3.563 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 5.470 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.500 (he finished 13th in that event).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.379, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- Fleetwood recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.268
|2.665
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|0.003
|3.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.259
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.151
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.681
|5.827
Fleetwood's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|70-67-69-71
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-70-65-66
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|70-70-69-70
|-13
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|69-72-68
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-68-71-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|70-72-69-71
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-69-72-68
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|72-71-72-69
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-72-69-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-70-71-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-69-69-65
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|67-70-64-72
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|69-73-73-76
|+3
|98
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|70-75-70-68
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|15
|67-67-66-65
|-15
|125
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|65-69-66-71
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|2
|67-64-69-66
|-18
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.