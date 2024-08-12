Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 3.563 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 5.470 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.500 (he finished 13th in that event).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.379, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.