Tom Kim betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Tom Kim hits the links in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship Aug. 15-18 coming off an eighth-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition in his last competition.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In his last two appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Kim has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 8-under.
- In 2023, Kim finished 24th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Glover averaged 300.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 63.89% (37th), and attempted 26 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|24
|64-68-69-72
|-7
|8/11/2022
|13
|66-70-66-69
|-9
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 18-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 305.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim has an average of 0.842 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 6.411 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.173 (62nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.1 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 66th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.213, while he ranks 87th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.13%.
- On the greens, Kim has registered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a putts-per-round average of 28.84, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 25.72% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|298.1
|305.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|87
|66.13%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.84
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|76
|25.72%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|114
|15.98%
|11.46%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has played 22 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Currently, Kim has 1051 points, ranking him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.730.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.429. He finished 17th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.967.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.555, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 18th.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.173
|2.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.213
|2.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.080
|0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|0.004
|0.842
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.471
|6.411
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|72-72-66-63
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|67-70-72-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|68-68-62-66
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|68-70-74-66
|-14
|16
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|68-68-70-76
|-2
|5
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|73-74-70-77
|+6
|12
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|72-78-77-66
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-66-69-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|69-67-69-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-69-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|70-68-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-75-78-74
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|2
|62-65-65-66
|-30
|400
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|69-66-69-64
|-12
|50
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|8
|66-68-69-68
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.