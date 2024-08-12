PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21M AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Tom Kim hits the links in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship Aug. 15-18 coming off an eighth-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Kim at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Kim has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In 2023, Kim finished 24th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Glover averaged 300.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 63.89% (37th), and attempted 26 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20232464-68-69-72-7
    8/11/20221366-70-66-69-9

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 18-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 305.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim has an average of 0.842 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 6.411 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.173 (62nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.1 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 66th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.213, while he ranks 87th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.13%.
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a putts-per-round average of 28.84, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 25.72% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance99298.1305.1
    Greens in Regulation %8766.13%55.56%
    Putts Per Round7728.8429.1
    Par Breakers7625.72%25.69%
    Bogey Avoidance11415.98%11.46%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has played 22 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Currently, Kim has 1051 points, ranking him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.730.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.429. He finished 17th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.967.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.555, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 18th.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1732.768
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.2132.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green730.0800.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting1000.0040.842
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4716.411

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship1072-72-66-63-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2067-70-72-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open168-68-62-66-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry4568-70-74-66-1416
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1774-66-67-67-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-72-69-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6268-68-70-76-25
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5273-74-70-77+612
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-78+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3072-78-77-66+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-66-69-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5269-67-69-69-106
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-69-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2666-71-68-70-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open470-68-65-64-13123
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-75-78-74+918
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-68-71-76+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship262-65-65-66-30400
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1569-66-69-64-1250
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition866-68-69-68-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

