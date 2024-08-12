Tom Kim betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 18-under over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 305.1 yards in his past five starts.

Kim has an average of 0.842 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.