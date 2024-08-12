Tom Hoge betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 20: Tom Hoge of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during day three of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 20, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
When he hits the links Aug. 15-18, Tom Hoge will try to build upon his last performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2023, he shot 4-under and placed 43rd at TPC Southwind.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In his last five appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hoge has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 10-under.
- Hoge last played at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2023, finishing 43rd with a score of 4-under.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Glover also posted numbers of 300.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 63.89% in terms of greens in regulation (37th), and 26 putts per round (fifth).
Hoge's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|43
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|8/11/2022
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|8/19/2021
|4
|69-64-67-69
|-15
|8/20/2020
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|8/23/2018
|MC
|74-72
|+4
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Hoge has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.
- Tom Hoge has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has an average of -0.348 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 2.198 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.035 (94th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.5 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge owns a 0.885 average that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 67.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge's 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 76th on TOUR this season, and his 28.67 putts-per-round average ranks 51st. He has broken par 26.44% of the time (52nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|293.5
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|50
|67.48%
|67.86%
|Putts Per Round
|51
|28.67
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|52
|26.44%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|14.30%
|17.46%
Hoge's best finishes
- Hoge has played 23 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 78.3%.
- As of now, Hoge has compiled 1411 points, which ranks him 21st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.921 (he finished 17th in that event).
- Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Travelers Championship, where his 8.424 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315 (he finished 18th in that event).
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.257), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.514) in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship. That ranked third in the field.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.035
|1.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.885
|1.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|148
|-0.252
|-0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.126
|-0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.794
|2.198
Hoge's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|21
|71-69-70-65
|-5
|172
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|71-65-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|68-76-67-73
|+4
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|16
|66-71-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|22
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|225
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-64-70-74
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-73-72-73
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-73-68-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|71-69-71-67
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|72-74-77-75
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|69-63-66-62
|-20
|338
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|72
|74-70-74-80
|+14
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
