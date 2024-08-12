PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21M AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 20: Tom Hoge of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during day three of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 20, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links Aug. 15-18, Tom Hoge will try to build upon his last performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2023, he shot 4-under and placed 43rd at TPC Southwind.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hoge has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Hoge last played at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2023, finishing 43rd with a score of 4-under.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Glover also posted numbers of 300.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 63.89% in terms of greens in regulation (37th), and 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Hoge's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20234367-69-73-67-4
    8/11/2022MC73-66-1
    8/19/2021469-64-67-69-15
    8/20/2020MC71-70-1
    8/23/2018MC74-72+4

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Hoge has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Tom Hoge has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.348 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 2.198 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.035 (94th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.5 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge owns a 0.885 average that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 67.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge's 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 76th on TOUR this season, and his 28.67 putts-per-round average ranks 51st. He has broken par 26.44% of the time (52nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136293.5299.6
    Greens in Regulation %5067.48%67.86%
    Putts Per Round5128.6729.7
    Par Breakers5226.44%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance4314.30%17.46%

    Hoge's best finishes

    • Hoge has played 23 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 78.3%.
    • As of now, Hoge has compiled 1411 points, which ranks him 21st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.921 (he finished 17th in that event).
    • Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Travelers Championship, where his 8.424 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315 (he finished 18th in that event).
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.257), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.514) in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship. That ranked third in the field.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.0351.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.8851.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green148-0.252-0.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.126-0.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.7942.198

    Hoge's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship2171-69-70-65-5172
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1371-65-69-70-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4868-76-67-73+4--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1666-71-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry3867-69-71-68-1722
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5671-70-75-71-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am671-66-66-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-70-68-66-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational866-70-70-67-11225
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-69-68-68-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1272-71-69-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5467-69-75-75-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1471-66-68-67-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-64-70-74-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-69-67-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-73-72-73+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-73-68-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1771-69-71-67-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4572-74-77-75+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship369-63-66-62-20338
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship7274-70-74-80+145
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

