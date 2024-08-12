PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20M AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Thomas Detry looks to improve upon his 61st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind Aug. 15-18.

    Latest odds for Detry at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Detry finished 61st (with a score of even-par) in his only appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
    • Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), with 26 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.

    Detry's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20236172-64-75-69E

    Detry's recent performances

    • Detry has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Detry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Thomas Detry has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Detry has an average of 2.688 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Detry has an average of 2.827 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Detry .

    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132 this season (75th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.0 yards) ranks 74th, while his 60.1% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry sports a -0.150 mark (125th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Detry's 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks eighth this season, and his 28.21 putts-per-round average ranks 17th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance74301.0303.4
    Greens in Regulation %13664.04%45.06%
    Putts Per Round1728.2129.0
    Par Breakers529.82%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance14217.06%13.27%

    Detry's best finishes

    • Detry has played 20 tournaments this season, and he has come away with three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 75%.
    • Detry, who has 1202 points, currently ranks 34th in the FedExCup standings.

    Detry's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Detry produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.809.
    • Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.117 mark ranked 27th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.702.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.285 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
    • Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.132-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.1501.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green145-0.221-1.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.5842.688
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.3462.827

    Detry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5174-72-70-69+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3871-68-66-68-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-67-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2870-66-65-67-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-66-72-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2066-68-73-74-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am463-70-69-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-68-71-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC78-69+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-80+11--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6271-72-74-70-18
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-71-69-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open270-64-67-68-11167
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-68-67-73-850
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-67-70-66-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-71-71-73+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-76-71-77+819
    June 13-16U.S. Open1469-67-76-70+2130
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-68-69-70-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2664-69-69-68-1029
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition971-63-69-69-12--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.