Thomas Detry betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Thomas Detry looks to improve upon his 61st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind Aug. 15-18.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Detry finished 61st (with a score of even-par) in his only appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), with 26 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Detry's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|61
|72-64-75-69
|E
Detry's recent performances
- Detry has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Detry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Thomas Detry has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Detry has an average of 2.688 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Detry has an average of 2.827 in his past five tournaments.
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132 this season (75th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.0 yards) ranks 74th, while his 60.1% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry sports a -0.150 mark (125th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Detry's 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks eighth this season, and his 28.21 putts-per-round average ranks 17th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|301.0
|303.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|64.04%
|45.06%
|Putts Per Round
|17
|28.21
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|5
|29.82%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|142
|17.06%
|13.27%
Detry's best finishes
- Detry has played 20 tournaments this season, and he has come away with three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 75%.
- Detry, who has 1202 points, currently ranks 34th in the FedExCup standings.
Detry's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Detry produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.809.
- Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.117 mark ranked 27th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.702.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.285 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.132
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.150
|1.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.221
|-1.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.584
|2.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.346
|2.827
Detry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|74-72-70-69
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|71-68-66-68
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|70-66-65-67
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-66-72
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|66-68-73-74
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|63-70-69
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|8
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-71-69-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|167
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-68-67-73
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-71-71-73
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-76-71-77
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|69-67-76-70
|+2
|130
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-68-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|64-69-69-68
|-10
|29
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
