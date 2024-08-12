Thomas Detry betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Detry has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Detry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Thomas Detry has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five starts.

Detry has an average of 2.688 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.