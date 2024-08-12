PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21M AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Taylor Pendrith will play Aug. 15-18 in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, at the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished fifth in the 3M Open, shooting 14-under at TPC Twin Cities.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Pendrith has entered the FedEx St. Jude Championship once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 3-over and finishing 68th.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 300.9 (37th in field), hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and took 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Pendrith's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/11/20226866-70-74-73+3

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Pendrith has an average of 1.670 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 3.653 Strokes Gained: Total.
    .

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.112 this season, which ranks 79th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.9 yards) ranks 15th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith sports a 0.042 average that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a 0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR, while he ranks 30th with a putts-per-round average of 28.47. He has broken par 24.91% of the time (99th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance15309.9307.8
    Greens in Regulation %7866.39%67.78%
    Putts Per Round3028.4728.8
    Par Breakers9924.91%20.28%
    Bogey Avoidance3814.07%13.33%

    Pendrith's best finishes

    • Pendrith has played 20 tournaments this season, securing one win along with two top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 65%.
    • As of now, Pendrith has accumulated 1324 points, which ranks him 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.304.
    • Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 3.090.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.150.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.884), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.1121.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.0420.980
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green720.081-0.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5741.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.8083.653

    Pendrith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open369-65-65-67-18--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1572-66-67-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship865-68-66-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1069-67-66-65-1370
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-72-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-66-69-71-973
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1167-69-65-73-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson164-67-63-67-23500
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1071-67-71-72-3165
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2169-69-66-69-741
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3374-71-77-72+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open1671-70-70-72+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2365-68-66-69-1278
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7270-70-74-72-23
    July 25-283M Open566-64-73-67-14110

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

