Taylor Pendrith betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Taylor Pendrith will play Aug. 15-18 in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, at the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished fifth in the 3M Open, shooting 14-under at TPC Twin Cities.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Pendrith has entered the FedEx St. Jude Championship once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 3-over and finishing 68th.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 300.9 (37th in field), hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and took 26 putts per round (fifth).
Pendrith's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/11/2022
|68
|66-70-74-73
|+3
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Pendrith has an average of 1.670 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 3.653 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.112 this season, which ranks 79th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.9 yards) ranks 15th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith sports a 0.042 average that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a 0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR, while he ranks 30th with a putts-per-round average of 28.47. He has broken par 24.91% of the time (99th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|309.9
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|66.39%
|67.78%
|Putts Per Round
|30
|28.47
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|99
|24.91%
|20.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|14.07%
|13.33%
Pendrith's best finishes
- Pendrith has played 20 tournaments this season, securing one win along with two top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 65%.
- As of now, Pendrith has accumulated 1324 points, which ranks him 27th in the FedExCup standings.
Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.304.
- Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 3.090.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.150.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.884), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.112
|1.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.042
|0.980
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|72
|0.081
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.574
|1.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.808
|3.653
Pendrith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|69-65-65-67
|-18
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|65-68-66-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|69-67-66-65
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-66-69-71
|-9
|73
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|64-67-63-67
|-23
|500
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|71-67-71-72
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|69-69-66-69
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|74-71-77-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|71-70-70-72
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|65-68-66-69
|-12
|78
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|70-70-74-72
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|5
|66-64-73-67
|-14
|110
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.