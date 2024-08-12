Taylor Pendrith betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.304.

Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 3.090.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.150.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.884), which ranked 11th in the field.