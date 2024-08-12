Taylor Moore betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 3.812 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 58th in that event.

Moore put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking second in the field at 6.280. In that event, he finished 31st.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.808 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.361, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.