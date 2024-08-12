Taylor Moore betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 28: Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 28, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore hits the links Aug. 15-18 in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind following a 52nd-place finish in the Wyndham Championship his last time in competition.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Over his last two trips to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Moore has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 18th.
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished fifth after posting a score of 12-under.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), with 26 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Moore's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|5
|66-66-65-71
|-12
|8/11/2022
|31
|67-70-69-68
|-6
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Moore has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
- Taylor Moore has averaged 307.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 4.768 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Moore is averaging 3.651 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.186 this season (59th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.5 yards) ranks 51st, while his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 86th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore sports a -0.280 average that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore has delivered a 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 62nd on TOUR, while he ranks 54th with a putts-per-round average of 28.70. He has broken par 22.98% of the time (145th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|303.5
|307.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|65.45%
|48.61%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.70
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|145
|22.98%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|72
|15.07%
|12.50%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore has participated in 23 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- With 803 points, Moore currently sits 60th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 3.812 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
- Moore put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking second in the field at 6.280. In that event, he finished 31st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.808 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.361, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.186
|-0.876
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.280
|-1.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.055
|0.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.167
|4.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.128
|3.651
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|49
|72-74-80-72
|+18
|36
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-75-72-69
|+7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|71-65-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|3
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-73-68-70
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-75-75-70
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|68-70-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|68-68-76-76
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|70-68-72-71
|+1
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|68-71-66-69
|-14
|62
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-71-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-71-67-73
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.