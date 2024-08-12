PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20M AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 28: Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 28, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 28: Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 28, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Taylor Moore hits the links Aug. 15-18 in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind following a 52nd-place finish in the Wyndham Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Moore at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Moore has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 18th.
    • In Moore's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished fifth after posting a score of 12-under.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
    • Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), with 26 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.

    Moore's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/2023566-66-65-71-12
    8/11/20223167-70-69-68-6

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Moore has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
    • Taylor Moore has averaged 307.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 4.768 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Moore is averaging 3.651 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.186 this season (59th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.5 yards) ranks 51st, while his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 86th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore sports a -0.280 average that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Moore has delivered a 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 62nd on TOUR, while he ranks 54th with a putts-per-round average of 28.70. He has broken par 22.98% of the time (145th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance51303.5307.3
    Greens in Regulation %10865.45%48.61%
    Putts Per Round5428.7027.8
    Par Breakers14522.98%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance7215.07%12.50%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore has participated in 23 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • With 803 points, Moore currently sits 60th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 3.812 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
    • Moore put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking second in the field at 6.280. In that event, he finished 31st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.808 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.361, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.186-0.876
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.280-1.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green770.0550.909
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1674.768
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.1283.651

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship4972-74-80-72+1836
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2971-75-72-69+7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2571-65-70-66-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7070-71-73-75+13
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-70-71-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-70-72-66-717
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-73-68-70-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-71-73-76+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-68-70-71-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-73-69-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open264-71-67-67-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-75-75-70+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5868-70-71-74-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3868-68-76-76+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-68-69-68-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-81+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6870-68-72-71+16
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1068-71-66-69-1462
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-68+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    July 25-283M Open1269-71-65-68-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-71-67-73-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.