21M AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Sungjae Im placed sixth in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2023, shooting a 11-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Aug. 15-18 in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, at TPC Southwind .

    Latest odds for Im at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Over his last five trips to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Im has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 18th.
    • Im finished sixth (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
    • Glover also posted numbers of 300.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 63.89% in terms of greens in regulation (37th), and 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Im's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/2023667-65-69-68-11
    8/11/20221270-68-63-69-10
    8/19/20211671-65-67-70-11
    8/20/2020MC75-67E
    8/8/20193867-68-76-68-5

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
    • Im has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Sungjae Im has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging 2.372 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging 10.012 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Im .

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.383 this season (25th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 122nd, while his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 39th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 103rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.019, while he ranks 130th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.34%.
    • On the greens, Im's 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 70th this season, while he averages 28.24 putts per round (19th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance122295.8299.7
    Greens in Regulation %13064.34%56.94%
    Putts Per Round1928.2427.6
    Par Breakers3826.95%29.44%
    Bogey Avoidance3413.93%10.28%

    Im's best finishes

    • While Im hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with four top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he had a 72.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • As of now, Im has accumulated 1896 points, which ranks him ninth in the FedExCup standings.

    Im's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367 (he finished 31st in that event).
    • Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he posted a 5.081 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im delivered his best performance this season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.760.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.058, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.3830.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1030.0193.765
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.2453.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.1452.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.79210.012

    Im's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship768-68-68-66-10360
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2471-71-68-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-71-70-68-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-66-73-63-25250
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-65-71-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6672-76-66-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-70-75-68-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-71-69-73E16
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1871-70-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3170-72-69-70-738
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1268-67-71-67-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-68-69-73-6313
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-64-70-72-475
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday876-71-67-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship367-64-63-66-20338
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-64-70-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open463-67-67-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship776-72-66-69-1225
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-67-72-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

