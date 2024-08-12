Sungjae Im betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367 (he finished 31st in that event).

Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he posted a 5.081 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished third in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im delivered his best performance this season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.760.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.058, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.