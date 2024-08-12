Sungjae Im betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Sungjae Im placed sixth in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2023, shooting a 11-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Aug. 15-18 in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, at TPC Southwind .
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Over his last five trips to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Im has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 18th.
- Im finished sixth (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
- Glover also posted numbers of 300.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 63.89% in terms of greens in regulation (37th), and 26 putts per round (fifth).
Im's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|6
|67-65-69-68
|-11
|8/11/2022
|12
|70-68-63-69
|-10
|8/19/2021
|16
|71-65-67-70
|-11
|8/20/2020
|MC
|75-67
|E
|8/8/2019
|38
|67-68-76-68
|-5
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
- Im has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those five times he's made the cut.
- Sungjae Im has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging 2.372 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging 10.012 Strokes Gained: Total.
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.383 this season (25th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 122nd, while his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 103rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.019, while he ranks 130th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.34%.
- On the greens, Im's 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 70th this season, while he averages 28.24 putts per round (19th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|122
|295.8
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|130
|64.34%
|56.94%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.24
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|38
|26.95%
|29.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|34
|13.93%
|10.28%
Im's best finishes
- While Im hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with four top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 72.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- As of now, Im has accumulated 1896 points, which ranks him ninth in the FedExCup standings.
Im's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367 (he finished 31st in that event).
- Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he posted a 5.081 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished third in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im delivered his best performance this season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.760.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.058, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
- Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.383
|0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|0.019
|3.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.245
|3.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.145
|2.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.792
|10.012
Im's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|7
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|360
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|24
|71-71-68-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-66-73-63
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-64-70-72
|-4
|75
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|76-71-67-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|67-64-63-66
|-20
|338
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-64-70-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|63-67-67-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|7
|76-72-66-69
|-1
|225
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.