Stephan Jaeger betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 5.521 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that event.

Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 4.493 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished third in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 4.278 mark ranked third in the field.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.398, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.