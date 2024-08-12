PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Stephan Jaeger betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Stephan Jaeger shot 8-under and took 20th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Southwind Aug. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Jaeger has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 6-under.
    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished 20th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Jaeger's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20232069-65-69-69-8
    8/11/20224671-67-69-69-4

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Jaeger has an average finish of 29th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Jaeger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Stephan Jaeger has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger is averaging -3.365 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Jaeger has an average of -1.798 in his past five tournaments.
    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.376 this season (27th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.3 yards) ranks 25th, while his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 96th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger ranks 104th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.014. Additionally, he ranks 119th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.97%.
    • On the greens, Jaeger's -0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 136th this season, while he averages 28.78 putts per round (68th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance25308.3298.5
    Greens in Regulation %11964.97%38.10%
    Putts Per Round6828.7829.8
    Par Breakers4726.55%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance13516.85%17.06%

    Jaeger's best finishes

    • Jaeger has played 21 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also secured three finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Jaeger, who has 1207 points, currently ranks 33rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 5.521 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
    • Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 4.493 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 4.278 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.398, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3760.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1040.0141.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.255-0.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.230-3.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.415-1.798

    Jaeger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-69-70-71-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2571-68-72-66-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-65-75-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-66-68-65-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1865-67-69-68-1144
    January 18-21The American Express5269-65-67-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open368-64-73-72-11145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7173-74-69E5
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta368-68-69-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4472-67-76-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open169-66-66-67-12500
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-80+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-68-67-73-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-68-66-68-1642
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2173-65-71-75E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship7670-71-70-78+55
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2170-70-73-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3171-67-65-67-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-79+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2671-64-72-72-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

