Stephan Jaeger betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Stephan Jaeger shot 8-under and took 20th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Southwind Aug. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In his last two appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Jaeger has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 6-under.
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished 20th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).
Jaeger's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|20
|69-65-69-69
|-8
|8/11/2022
|46
|71-67-69-69
|-4
Jaeger's recent performances
- In his last five events, Jaeger has an average finish of 29th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Jaeger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
- Stephan Jaeger has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger is averaging -3.365 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Jaeger has an average of -1.798 in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.376 this season (27th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.3 yards) ranks 25th, while his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 96th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger ranks 104th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.014. Additionally, he ranks 119th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.97%.
- On the greens, Jaeger's -0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 136th this season, while he averages 28.78 putts per round (68th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|25
|308.3
|298.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|119
|64.97%
|38.10%
|Putts Per Round
|68
|28.78
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|47
|26.55%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|135
|16.85%
|17.06%
Jaeger's best finishes
- Jaeger has played 21 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also secured three finishes in the top-five.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Jaeger, who has 1207 points, currently ranks 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 5.521 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 4.493 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished third in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 4.278 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.398, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.376
|0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|0.014
|1.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.255
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.230
|-3.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.415
|-1.798
Jaeger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-70-71
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|71-68-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-65-75-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-66-68-65
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|69-65-67-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|68-64-73-72
|-11
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|73-74-69
|E
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|72-67-76-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-68-67-73
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|73-65-71-75
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|76
|70-71-70-78
|+5
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|70-70-73-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|71-67-65-67
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|71-64-72-72
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
