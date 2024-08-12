Si Woo Kim betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 20: Si Woo Kim of South Korea tees off on the 12th hole during day three of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 20, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
When he takes the course Aug. 15-18, Si Woo Kim will aim to improve upon his last performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2023, he shot 9-under and finished 16th at TPC Southwind.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Kim's average finish has been 50th, and his average score 1-under, over his last seven appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- In 2023, Kim finished 16th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- With numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- Glover also posted numbers of 300.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 63.89% in terms of greens in regulation (37th), and 26 putts per round (fifth).
Kim's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|16
|68-67-68-68
|-9
|8/11/2022
|42
|62-73-72-68
|-5
|8/19/2021
|MC
|72-70
|E
|8/20/2020
|39
|68-64-70-73
|-9
|8/8/2019
|84
|70-71-76-76
|+9
|8/23/2018
|76
|69-72-74-73
|+4
Kim's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kim has an average finish of 33rd.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those four times he's made the cut.
- Si Woo Kim has averaged 300.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 1.240 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 3.161 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.416 ranks 20th on TOUR this season, and his 71.8% driving accuracy average ranks eighth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 13th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.524, while he ranks 102nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.68%.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a putts-per-round average of 28.59, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 24.35% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|293.8
|300.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|102
|65.68%
|55.86%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.59
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|110
|24.35%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|13.55%
|15.43%
Kim's best finishes
- While Kim hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 19 times (90.5%).
- Currently, Kim has 1168 points, placing him 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.964 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.598 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.464 (he finished 17th in that event).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.772, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked sixth in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.416
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.524
|1.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|37
|0.219
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.408
|1.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.751
|3.161
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|71-69-69-71
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-72-68-66
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|70-66-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-66-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|64-66-66-73
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-71-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-74-69-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|70-71-68-64
|-15
|263
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|48
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|74-76-73-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|68-65-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-73-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-71-67-75
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-72-74-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-69-71-62
|-10
|29
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|76-71-71-74
|+8
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.