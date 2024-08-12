PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20M AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 20: Si Woo Kim of South Korea tees off on the 12th hole during day three of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 20, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 20: Si Woo Kim of South Korea tees off on the 12th hole during day three of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 20, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course Aug. 15-18, Si Woo Kim will aim to improve upon his last performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2023, he shot 9-under and finished 16th at TPC Southwind.

    Latest odds for Kim at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Kim's average finish has been 50th, and his average score 1-under, over his last seven appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • In 2023, Kim finished 16th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • With numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover also posted numbers of 300.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 63.89% in terms of greens in regulation (37th), and 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Kim's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20231668-67-68-68-9
    8/11/20224262-73-72-68-5
    8/19/2021MC72-70E
    8/20/20203968-64-70-73-9
    8/8/20198470-71-76-76+9
    8/23/20187669-72-74-73+4

    Kim's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kim has an average finish of 33rd.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -1 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Si Woo Kim has averaged 300.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 1.240 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 3.161 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.416 ranks 20th on TOUR this season, and his 71.8% driving accuracy average ranks eighth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 13th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.524, while he ranks 102nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.68%.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a putts-per-round average of 28.59, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 24.35% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance132293.8300.2
    Greens in Regulation %10265.68%55.86%
    Putts Per Round3928.5928.4
    Par Breakers11024.35%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance2313.55%15.43%

    Kim's best finishes

    • While Kim hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 19 times (90.5%).
    • Currently, Kim has 1168 points, placing him 38th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.964 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.598 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.464 (he finished 17th in that event).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.772, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4160.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5241.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green370.2190.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.4081.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7513.161

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship3171-69-69-71E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-72-68-66-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7170-66-72-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-66-70-66-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-66-70-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express2564-66-66-73-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-71-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1268-68-69-67-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-74-69-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-70-71-73+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship670-71-68-64-15263
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-70-68-66-748
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3074-76-73-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-67-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1368-65-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-73-70-70-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-71-67-75+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1572-70-73-75+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open3271-72-74-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3169-67-65-69-1035
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2668-69-71-62-1029
    July 18-20The Open Championship4376-71-71-74+816
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.