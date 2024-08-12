Russell Henley betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Henley has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.

Henley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 290.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Henley is averaging 1.362 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.