19M AGO
Russell Henley betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Russell Henley will appear in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship from Aug. 15-18 after a fifth-place finish at The Open Championship.
Latest odds for Henley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Over his last seven trips to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Henley has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 31st.
- In 2023, Henley finished sixth (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- Lucas Glover finished with 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).
Henley's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|6
|67-68-67-67
|-11
|8/11/2022
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|8/19/2021
|56
|69-71-71-68
|-5
|8/20/2020
|8
|64-67-70-68
|-15
|8/8/2019
|59
|69-70-70-73
|-2
|8/23/2018
|MC
|71-73
|+2
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Henley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 290.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Henley is averaging 1.362 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Henley has an average of 4.032 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Henley .
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.019 this season (104th on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.4 yards) ranks 162nd, while his 74.2% driving accuracy average ranks fourth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Henley sports a 0.379 mark (29th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Henley's 0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 33rd this season, and his 28.00 putts-per-round average ranks 10th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|288.4
|290.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|64.66%
|64.17%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|28.00
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|167
|21.40%
|19.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|12.75%
|13.33%
Henley's best finishes
- Henley has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured four finishes in the top-five and six finishes in the top-10.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Currently, Henley sits 13th in the FedExCup standings with 1671 points.
Henley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Heritage, ranking 19th in the field at 1.340. In that event, he finished 12th.
- Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.877.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley posted his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.338. In that event, he finished fourth.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.147). That ranked third in the field.
- Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.019
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.379
|2.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.286
|0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.335
|1.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.982
|4.032
Henley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|69-69-70-63
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|65-71-72-66
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|72-66-65-62
|-17
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|13
|64-70-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-72-72-68
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|69-66-66-63
|-16
|123
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-73-68
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-69-65-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-69-72-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|4
|69-69-71-69
|-10
|135
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|73-77-74-71
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|68-73-73-67
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|80
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-71-74-75
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|7
|70-70-72-67
|-1
|238
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-73-67-65
|-5
|13
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|5
|69-75-66-69
|-5
|300
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.