19M AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Russell Henley will appear in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship from Aug. 15-18 after a fifth-place finish at The Open Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Over his last seven trips to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Henley has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 31st.
    • In 2023, Henley finished sixth (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • Lucas Glover finished with 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Henley's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/2023667-68-67-67-11
    8/11/2022MC68-71-1
    8/19/20215669-71-71-68-5
    8/20/2020864-67-70-68-15
    8/8/20195969-70-70-73-2
    8/23/2018MC71-73+2

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Henley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 290.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley is averaging 1.362 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Henley has an average of 4.032 in his past five tournaments.
    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.019 this season (104th on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.4 yards) ranks 162nd, while his 74.2% driving accuracy average ranks fourth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Henley sports a 0.379 mark (29th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Henley's 0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 33rd this season, and his 28.00 putts-per-round average ranks 10th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance162288.4290.6
    Greens in Regulation %12464.66%64.17%
    Putts Per Round1028.0028.2
    Par Breakers16721.40%19.72%
    Bogey Avoidance912.75%13.33%

    Henley's best finishes

    • Henley has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured four finishes in the top-five and six finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Currently, Henley sits 13th in the FedExCup standings with 1671 points.

    Henley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Heritage, ranking 19th in the field at 1.340. In that event, he finished 12th.
    • Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.877.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley posted his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.338. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.147). That ranked third in the field.
    • Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.019-0.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.3792.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green210.2860.808
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3351.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.9824.032

    Henley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship869-69-70-63-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1465-71-72-66-6--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1372-66-65-62-17--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1364-70-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-72-72-68-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii469-66-66-63-16123
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-73-68-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-69-69-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-69-65-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-69-72-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open469-69-71-69-10135
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3873-77-74-71+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1267-69-69-68-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1068-73-73-67-3165
    May 16-19PGA Championship2370-69-66-69-1080
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-71-74-75+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open770-70-72-67-1238
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4870-73-67-65-513
    July 18-20The Open Championship569-75-66-69-5300

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

