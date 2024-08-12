Ben Griffin betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Ben Griffin will play Aug. 15-18 in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, at the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship. In his most recent tournament he took seventh in the Wyndham Championship, shooting 12-under at Sedgefield Country Club.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Griffin finished 24th (with a score of 7-under) in his lone appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Glover averaged 300.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 63.89% (37th), and attempted 26 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Griffin's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
Griffin's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Griffin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 14-under.
- Ben Griffin has averaged 297.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 1.415 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 4.984 Strokes Gained: Total.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.195 this season, which ranks 136th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.0 yards) ranks 127th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin has a 0.363 mark (34th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 40th this season, while he averages 28.65 putts per round (47th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|127
|295.0
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|64
|66.95%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|47
|28.65
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|85
|25.46%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|16
|13.15%
|12.50%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin has taken part in 27 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Currently, Griffin ranks 56th in the FedExCup standings with 867 points.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 27th in the field at 1.565. In that tournament, he finished 39th.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.006 (he finished second in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he produced a 3.268 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.711, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.195
|-0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.363
|2.653
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.220
|1.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.296
|1.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.683
|4.984
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-22
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-65-65-65
|-15
|300
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|67
|71-71-67-71
|E
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|68-67-64-62
|-23
|105
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-70-63-70
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
