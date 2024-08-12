PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
15M AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Ben Griffin will play Aug. 15-18 in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, at the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship. In his most recent tournament he took seventh in the Wyndham Championship, shooting 12-under at Sedgefield Country Club.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Griffin finished 24th (with a score of 7-under) in his lone appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Glover averaged 300.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 63.89% (37th), and attempted 26 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.

    Griffin's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20232469-66-68-70-7

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Griffin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 14-under.
    • Ben Griffin has averaged 297.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 1.415 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 4.984 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.195 this season, which ranks 136th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.0 yards) ranks 127th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin has a 0.363 mark (34th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 40th this season, while he averages 28.65 putts per round (47th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance127295.0297.5
    Greens in Regulation %6466.95%55.56%
    Putts Per Round4728.6530.4
    Par Breakers8525.46%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance1613.15%12.50%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin has taken part in 27 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Currently, Griffin ranks 56th in the FedExCup standings with 867 points.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 27th in the field at 1.565. In that tournament, he finished 39th.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.006 (he finished second in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he produced a 3.268 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.711, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
    • Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.195-0.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3632.653
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.2201.491
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.2961.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6834.984

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-22--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open270-65-65-65-15300
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-73+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6771-71-67-71E7
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3167-71-71-70-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic568-67-64-62-23105
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3965-70-67-70-814
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-73+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship765-70-63-70-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

