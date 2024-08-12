Ben Griffin betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 27th in the field at 1.565. In that tournament, he finished 39th.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.006 (he finished second in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he produced a 3.268 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.711, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.