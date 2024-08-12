PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20M AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Shane Lowry betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Shane Lowry looks for a better result in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he placed 46th shooting 4-under in this tournament in 2022.

    Latest odds for Lowry at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Lowry has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 36th.
    • In Lowry's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2022, he finished 46th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Lowry's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/11/20224668-68-71-69-4
    8/19/20211171-67-62-72-12
    8/20/2020MC72-69-1
    8/8/20195269-67-72-73-3

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has earned two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Lowry has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Shane Lowry has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry has an average of 2.814 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging 7.327 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lowry .

    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.283 this season, which ranks 44th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranks 110th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lowry ranks ninth on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.609, while he ranks 63rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.96%.
    • On the greens, Lowry's -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 115th this season, while he averages 29.16 putts per round (125th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance110297.2295.9
    Greens in Regulation %6366.96%44.75%
    Putts Per Round12529.1628.4
    Par Breakers2927.38%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance15017.36%12.04%

    Lowry's best finishes

    • Lowry has played 18 tournaments this season, collecting one win along with three top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 88.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • With 1867 points, Lowry currently ranks 10th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lowry's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he produced a 3.037 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 6.315. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he produced a 2.657 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.253, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2830.567
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6093.719
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green111-0.0350.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.0962.814
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7617.327

    Lowry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-67-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2566-73-73-70-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6067-70-68-76-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches467-67-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard366-71-70-72-9350
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-70-72-66-990
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4373-74-75-74+818
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-72-68-75+17
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans161-70-64-68-143400
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4775-71-73-72+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship669-69-62-70-14263
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3372-68-68-68-423
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4974-73-68-85+1214
    June 13-16U.S. Open1974-71-70-69+4103
    June 20-23Travelers Championship969-62-65-67-17174
    July 18-20The Open Championship666-69-77-68-4275
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2671-71-66-71-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

