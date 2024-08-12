Shane Lowry betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he produced a 3.037 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished third in that event.

Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 6.315. In that tournament, he finished fourth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he produced a 2.657 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished third in that event.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.253, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.