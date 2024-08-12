20M AGO
Shane Lowry betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Shane Lowry looks for a better result in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he placed 46th shooting 4-under in this tournament in 2022.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Over his last four trips to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Lowry has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 36th.
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2022, he finished 46th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).
Lowry's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/11/2022
|46
|68-68-71-69
|-4
|8/19/2021
|11
|71-67-62-72
|-12
|8/20/2020
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|8/8/2019
|52
|69-67-72-73
|-3
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has earned two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Lowry has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Shane Lowry has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has an average of 2.814 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging 7.327 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.283 this season, which ranks 44th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranks 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lowry ranks ninth on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.609, while he ranks 63rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.96%.
- On the greens, Lowry's -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 115th this season, while he averages 29.16 putts per round (125th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|297.2
|295.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|66.96%
|44.75%
|Putts Per Round
|125
|29.16
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|29
|27.38%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|150
|17.36%
|12.04%
Lowry's best finishes
- Lowry has played 18 tournaments this season, collecting one win along with three top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 88.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- With 1867 points, Lowry currently ranks 10th in the FedExCup standings.
Lowry's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he produced a 3.037 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 6.315. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he produced a 2.657 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished third in that event.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.253, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.283
|0.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.609
|3.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|111
|-0.035
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.096
|2.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.761
|7.327
Lowry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|66-73-73-70
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|67-70-68-76
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|66-71-70-72
|-9
|350
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-72-66
|-9
|90
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|43
|73-74-75-74
|+8
|18
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-72-68-75
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|61-70-64-68
|-143
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|75-71-73-72
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|69-69-62-70
|-14
|263
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|72-68-68-68
|-4
|23
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|49
|74-73-68-85
|+12
|14
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|74-71-70-69
|+4
|103
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|69-62-65-67
|-17
|174
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-69-77-68
|-4
|275
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|71-71-66-71
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
