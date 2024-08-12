Sepp Straka betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking sixth in the field at 2.690. In that tournament, he finished fifth.

Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he posted a 4.704 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka put up his best effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.515.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.849). That ranked eighth in the field.