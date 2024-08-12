PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20M AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sepp Straka enters the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship Aug. 15-18 after a 35th-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Straka at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Straka's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 17-under, over his last five appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • Straka finished 63rd (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
    • Lucas Glover finished with 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Straka's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20236372-73-71-65+1
    8/11/2022264-66-68-67-34
    8/19/2021MC73-70+1
    8/20/2020MC73-70+1
    8/8/2019MC73-72+3

    Straka's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Straka has an average finish of 35th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Straka has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has an average of -1.609 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Straka is averaging 0.296 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Straka .

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.330 this season (36th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.5 yards) ranks 145th, while his 76.9% driving accuracy average ranks first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka ranks 35th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.360, while he ranks 46th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.90%.
    • On the greens, Straka's -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 112th this season, while he averages 29.11 putts per round (117th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance145292.5294.1
    Greens in Regulation %4667.90%56.79%
    Putts Per Round11729.1129.3
    Par Breakers14722.84%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance6214.81%13.27%

    Straka's best finishes

    • Straka has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Straka, who has 1498 points, currently ranks 18th in the FedExCup standings.

    Straka's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking sixth in the field at 2.690. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he posted a 4.704 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka put up his best effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.515.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.849). That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3300.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3601.755
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green144-0.203-0.775
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.080-1.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.4070.296

    Straka's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-74-71-66+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1466-71-65-69-9--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge272-67-68-64-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry1267-66-70-66-23150
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2669-71-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-74E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5769-73-78-80+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1668-70-70-70-10115
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1673-71-74-72+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-65-67-72-14263
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-14431
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship868-71-67-74-4213
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge568-66-71-70-596
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday572-70-68-76-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open5670-72-78-72+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2369-70-68-61-1278
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6166-71-69-70-84
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship2270-74-73-71+485
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3567-74-70-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.