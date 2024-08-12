Sepp Straka betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Sepp Straka enters the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship Aug. 15-18 after a 35th-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition in his last competition.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Straka's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 17-under, over his last five appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- Straka finished 63rd (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
- Lucas Glover finished with 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).
Straka's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|63
|72-73-71-65
|+1
|8/11/2022
|2
|64-66-68-67
|-34
|8/19/2021
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|8/20/2020
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|8/8/2019
|MC
|73-72
|+3
Straka's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Straka has an average finish of 35th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Straka has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has an average of -1.609 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Straka is averaging 0.296 Strokes Gained: Total.
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.330 this season (36th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.5 yards) ranks 145th, while his 76.9% driving accuracy average ranks first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka ranks 35th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.360, while he ranks 46th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.90%.
- On the greens, Straka's -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 112th this season, while he averages 29.11 putts per round (117th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|145
|292.5
|294.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|67.90%
|56.79%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|29.11
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|147
|22.84%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|14.81%
|13.27%
Straka's best finishes
- Straka has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Straka, who has 1498 points, currently ranks 18th in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking sixth in the field at 2.690. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he posted a 4.704 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka put up his best effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.515.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.849). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.330
|0.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.360
|1.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.203
|-0.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.080
|-1.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.407
|0.296
Straka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-74-71-66
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-71-65-69
|-9
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|72-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|67-66-70-66
|-23
|150
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|69-71-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-65-67-72
|-14
|263
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-144
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|68-71-67-74
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|96
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|72-70-68-76
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|69-70-68-61
|-12
|78
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|66-71-69-70
|-8
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|22
|70-74-73-71
|+4
|85
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|67-74-70-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.