Seamus Power betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 17th in the field at 2.765.

Power produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.869.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.900), which ranked fourth in the field.