Seamus Power betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

    Seamus Power shot 4-over and took 66th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Power at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Power has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 44th.
    • Power last played at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2023, finishing 66th with a score of 4-over.
    • Lucas Glover finished with 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover averaged 300.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 63.89% (37th), and attempted 26 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.

    Power's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20236671-73-71-69+4
    8/11/2022MC71-73+4
    8/19/20213170-67-70-69-8
    8/23/20183471-71-70-67-5

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
    • Power has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Seamus Power has averaged 304.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Power is averaging 0.751 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Power is averaging 3.740 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.006 ranks 101st on TOUR this season, and his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranks 78th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power ranks 63rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.227. Additionally, he ranks 69th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.75%.
    • On the greens, Power has registered a -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a putts-per-round average of 28.99, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance107297.4304.3
    Greens in Regulation %6966.75%59.17%
    Putts Per Round9828.9929.4
    Par Breakers16322.14%24.72%
    Bogey Avoidance3914.09%11.11%

    Power's best finishes

    • Power has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • Power, who has 703 points, currently sits 67th in the FedExCup standings.

    Power's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 17th in the field at 2.765.
    • Power produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.869.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.900), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.0061.875
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2271.722
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green890.023-0.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.1210.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.1233.740

    Power's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship4876-72-74-72+1438
    January 4-7The Sentry5071-71-71-67-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7472-66-69-72-12
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3172-69-68-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-69-74-69-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3174-68-67-71-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-74-69-72-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-69-78-69E7
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-69-68-76-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1265-70-66-72-11136
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-67-2--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1672-71-70-70-1110
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2769-74-73-77+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2067-70-67-63-1395
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1764-70-66-65-1951
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6569-67-73-68-34
    July 25-283M Open3769-68-69-71-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2866-70-69-66-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
