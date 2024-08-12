Scottie Scheffler betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Scottie Scheffler looks to repeat his winning performance from the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition in his last competition when he plays in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind Aug. 15-18.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In his last four appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Scheffler has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 10-under.
- Scheffler finished 31st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 300.9 (37th in field), hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and took 26 putts per round (fifth).
Scheffler's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|31
|67-66-71-70
|-6
|8/11/2022
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|8/19/2021
|43
|70-68-69-70
|-7
|8/20/2020
|4
|70-59-67-71
|-17
Scheffler's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Scheffler has three wins and four top-10 finishes.
- Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Scottie Scheffler has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging -0.660 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scheffler has an average of 9.998 in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.838 this season (fourth on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.4 yards) ranks 70th, while his 71.6% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scheffler ranks first on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 1.485. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of 73.54%.
- On the greens, Scheffler has delivered a 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 92nd on TOUR, while he ranks 27th with a putts-per-round average of 28.46. He has broken par 32.02% of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|70
|301.4
|299.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|73.54%
|58.06%
|Putts Per Round
|27
|28.46
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|32.02%
|23.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|9.32%
|8.89%
Scheffler's best finishes
- Scheffler has played 17 tournaments this season, earning seven wins along with 11 top-five finishes and 15 top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 100%.
- Currently, Scheffler ranks first in the FedExCup standings with 5993 points.
Scheffler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Scheffler put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.477. In that event, he finished first.
- Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he put up a 12.957 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.348, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- Scheffler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.838
|1.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.485
|7.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.400
|1.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.037
|-0.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.760
|9.998
Scheffler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-69-64-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-65-73-70
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|1
|69-66-65-68
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|66-64-71-66
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|67-66-69-65
|-21
|48
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-64-70
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-70-70-68
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|70-67-70-66
|-15
|700
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|67-69-68-64
|-20
|750
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|65-70-66-68
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|1
|66-72-71-68
|-11
|750
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|1
|69-65-63-68
|-19
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|67-66-73-65
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|72-65-63-71
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|67-68-71-74
|-8
|700
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|71-74-71-72
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|1
|65-64-64-65
|-30
|700
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|7
|70-70-71-72
|-1
|225
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|1
|67-69-67-62
|-19
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
