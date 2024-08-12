Scottie Scheffler betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, Scheffler put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.477. In that event, he finished first.

Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he put up a 12.957 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.348, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished first in that tournament).