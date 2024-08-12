PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Scottie Scheffler betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Scottie Scheffler looks to repeat his winning performance from the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition in his last competition when he plays in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind Aug. 15-18.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Scheffler has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Scheffler finished 31st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 300.9 (37th in field), hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and took 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Scheffler's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20233167-66-71-70-6
    8/11/2022MC71-68-1
    8/19/20214370-68-69-70-7
    8/20/2020470-59-67-71-17

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Scheffler has three wins and four top-10 finishes.
    • Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Scottie Scheffler has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging -0.660 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scheffler has an average of 9.998 in his past five tournaments.
    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.838 this season (fourth on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.4 yards) ranks 70th, while his 71.6% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scheffler ranks first on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 1.485. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of 73.54%.
    • On the greens, Scheffler has delivered a 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 92nd on TOUR, while he ranks 27th with a putts-per-round average of 28.46. He has broken par 32.02% of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance70301.4299.9
    Greens in Regulation %173.54%58.06%
    Putts Per Round2728.4629.7
    Par Breakers132.02%23.06%
    Bogey Avoidance19.32%8.89%

    Scheffler's best finishes

    • Scheffler has played 17 tournaments this season, earning seven wins along with 11 top-five finishes and 15 top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 100%.
    • Currently, Scheffler ranks first in the FedExCup standings with 5993 points.

    Scheffler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Scheffler put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.477. In that event, he finished first.
    • Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he put up a 12.957 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.348, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Scheffler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.8381.968
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.4857.677
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green90.4001.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.037-0.660
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.7609.998

    Scheffler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-69-64-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-65-73-70-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge169-66-65-68-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry566-64-71-66-25250
    January 18-21The American Express1767-66-69-65-2148
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-64-70-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-66-66-66-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-70-70-68-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard170-67-70-66-15700
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship167-69-68-64-20750
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open265-70-66-68-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament166-72-71-68-11750
    April 18-21RBC Heritage169-65-63-68-19700
    May 16-19PGA Championship867-66-73-65-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge272-65-63-71-9245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday167-68-71-74-8700
    June 13-16U.S. Open4171-74-71-72+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship165-64-64-65-30700
    July 18-20The Open Championship770-70-71-72-1225
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition167-69-67-62-19--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

