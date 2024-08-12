PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20M AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Sam Burns looks to improve upon his 52nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind Aug. 15-18.

    Latest odds for Burns at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Burns has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 7-under.
    • Burns finished 52nd (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent go-round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
    • Lucas Glover finished with 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Burns' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20235273-70-67-68-2
    8/11/20222065-69-67-71-8
    8/19/20212171-67-64-72-10
    8/20/2020MC68-75+1

    Burns' recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Burns has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
    • Burns has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Sam Burns has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns is averaging 2.996 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 4.479 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Burns .

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.352 this season, which ranks 32nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns ranks 97th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.046, while he ranks 127th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.48%.
    • On the greens, Burns has registered a 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR, while he ranks 12th with a putts-per-round average of 28.05. He has broken par 26.32% of the time (57th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance41305.3305.4
    Greens in Regulation %12764.48%57.50%
    Putts Per Round1228.0527.0
    Par Breakers5726.32%21.94%
    Bogey Avoidance1213.02%14.44%

    Burns' best finishes

    • While Burns hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • As of now, Burns has accumulated 1265 points, which ranks him 29th in the FedExCup standings.

    Burns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 6.454. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.057. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best mark this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.328.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.223, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
    • Burns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3521.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.046-2.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green640.1082.616
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3722.996
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8794.479

    Burns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship1571-70-62-71-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship966-66-71-67-10--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1671-76-68-69-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-68-68-69-1827
    January 18-21The American Express666-61-65-71-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1068-69-67-12175
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-67-67-64-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-71-68-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3068-72-71-78+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4573-70-65-76-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC80-73+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-69-72-69-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-68-70-73-2135
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1063-71-67-70-968
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1571-75-71-73+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open973-67-73-67E180
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5567-68-69-72-49
    July 18-20The Open Championship3176-69-65-80+629
    July 25-283M Open1270-65-69-69-1156

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

