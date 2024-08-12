Sam Burns betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 6.454. He finished third in that tournament.

Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.057. He finished 10th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best mark this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.328.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.223, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.