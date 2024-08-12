Sam Burns betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Sam Burns looks to improve upon his 52nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind Aug. 15-18.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In his last four appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Burns has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 7-under.
- Burns finished 52nd (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent go-round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
- Lucas Glover finished with 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).
Burns' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|52
|73-70-67-68
|-2
|8/11/2022
|20
|65-69-67-71
|-8
|8/19/2021
|21
|71-67-64-72
|-10
|8/20/2020
|MC
|68-75
|+1
Burns' recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Burns has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
- Burns has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Sam Burns has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Burns is averaging 2.996 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 4.479 Strokes Gained: Total.
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.352 this season, which ranks 32nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns ranks 97th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.046, while he ranks 127th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.48%.
- On the greens, Burns has registered a 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR, while he ranks 12th with a putts-per-round average of 28.05. He has broken par 26.32% of the time (57th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|305.3
|305.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|127
|64.48%
|57.50%
|Putts Per Round
|12
|28.05
|27.0
|Par Breakers
|57
|26.32%
|21.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|13.02%
|14.44%
Burns' best finishes
- While Burns hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- As of now, Burns has accumulated 1265 points, which ranks him 29th in the FedExCup standings.
Burns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 6.454. He finished third in that tournament.
- Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.057. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best mark this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.328.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.223, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
- Burns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.352
|1.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.046
|-2.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.108
|2.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.372
|2.996
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.879
|4.479
Burns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|71-70-62-71
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|71-76-68-69
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-68-68-69
|-18
|27
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|66-61-65-71
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|10
|68-69-67
|-12
|175
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-67-67-64
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-71-68-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|68-72-71-78
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|73-70-65-76
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-68-70-73
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|63-71-67-70
|-9
|68
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|71-75-71-73
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|73-67-73-67
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|9
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|76-69-65-80
|+6
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-65-69-69
|-11
|56
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.