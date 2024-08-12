Sahith Theegala betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Over his last five tournaments, Theegala has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Theegala has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.

Sahith Theegala has averaged 298.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Theegala has an average of 1.577 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.