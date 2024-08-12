Sahith Theegala betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
After he placed 13th in this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Aug. 15-18.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Theegala's average finish has been 13th, and his average score 10-under, over his last two appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished 13th after posting a score of 10-under.
- With numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).
Theegala's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|13
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|8/11/2022
|13
|63-70-69-69
|-9
Theegala's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Theegala has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Theegala has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
- Sahith Theegala has averaged 298.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has an average of 1.577 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala is averaging 4.601 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.436 (17th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.6 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala ranks 43rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.336.
- On the greens, Theegala's 0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 22nd this season, while he averages 28.77 putts per round (66th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|302.6
|298.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|48
|67.81%
|66.36%
|Putts Per Round
|66
|28.77
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|114
|24.28%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|13.39%
|13.58%
Theegala's best finishes
- Although Theegala has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected four top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 81% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Currently, Theegala has 2037 points, ranking him seventh in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- Theegala put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala delivered his best effort this season at the 3M Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.374. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.397). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.436
|1.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.336
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.025
|1.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.467
|1.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.214
|4.601
Theegala's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-72-69-67
|-6
|200
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-21
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|58-74-64
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|2
|64-69-68-63
|-28
|400
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-67-70
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|110
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|23
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|188
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|2
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|400
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|73-65-82-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|65-67-67-73
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|73-71-69-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|77-68-72-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-67-67-72
|-5
|13
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|66-65-66-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-79
|+14
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|92
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
