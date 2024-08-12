PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
19M AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    After he placed 13th in this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Aug. 15-18.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Theegala's average finish has been 13th, and his average score 10-under, over his last two appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • In Theegala's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished 13th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • With numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Theegala's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20231367-68-69-66-10
    8/11/20221363-70-69-69-9

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Theegala has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Theegala has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Sahith Theegala has averaged 298.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has an average of 1.577 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala is averaging 4.601 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Theegala .

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.436 (17th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.6 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala ranks 43rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.336.
    • On the greens, Theegala's 0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 22nd this season, while he averages 28.77 putts per round (66th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance59302.6298.9
    Greens in Regulation %4867.81%66.36%
    Putts Per Round6628.7729.1
    Par Breakers11424.28%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance2113.39%13.58%

    Theegala's best finishes

    • Although Theegala has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected four top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 81% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Currently, Theegala has 2037 points, ranking him seventh in the FedExCup standings.

    Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • Theegala put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala delivered his best effort this season at the 3M Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.374. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.397). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4361.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.336-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green107-0.0251.718
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4671.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.2144.601

    Theegala's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-72-69-67-6200
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship168-64-67-68-21--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-73-69-70-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational958-74-64E--
    January 4-7The Sentry264-69-68-63-28400
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6472-68-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-67-70-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open565-64-69-69-17110
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-70-71-223
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard668-72-75-68-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship970-67-67-71-13188
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2870-70-68-67-530
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-74-75+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage266-67-67-68-16400
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5273-65-82-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1265-67-67-73-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1273-71-69-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. Open3277-68-72-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-67-67-72-513
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open466-65-66-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-79+14--
    July 25-283M Open666-69-66-70-1392

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

