Rory McIlroy betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
When he takes the course Aug. 15-18, Rory McIlroy will look to improve upon his last performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2023, he shot 14-under and placed third at TPC Southwind.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In his last six appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, McIlroy has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 7-under.
- In 2023, McIlroy finished third (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- With numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 300.9 (37th in field), hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and took 26 putts per round (fifth).
McIlroy's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|3
|67-66-68-65
|-14
|8/11/2022
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|8/19/2021
|43
|71-70-66-70
|-7
|8/20/2020
|65
|69-70-74-69
|-2
|8/8/2019
|6
|65-68-70-69
|-12
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top five three times over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Rory McIlroy has averaged 321.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging 0.747 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McIlroy has an average of 9.769 in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.921 (best) this season, while his average driving distance of 319.2 yards ranks second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McIlroy owns a 0.397 average that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McIlroy's 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, while he averages 28.42 putts per round (23rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|2
|319.2
|321.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|91
|65.98%
|47.84%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.42
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|11
|29.04%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|6
|12.67%
|12.96%
McIlroy's best finishes
- McIlroy has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has collected two wins along with seven top-five finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Currently, McIlroy has 2545 points, placing him third in the FedExCup standings.
McIlroy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McIlroy produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.117. In that tournament, he finished first.
- McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 7.404 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy delivered his best effort this season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.934.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, McIlroy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.827, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
- McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (19.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.921
|4.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.397
|0.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.303
|3.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.275
|0.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.896
|9.769
McIlroy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|4
|65-70-67-66
|-12
|540
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|4
|70-67-71-65
|-7
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|71-74-69
|-2
|6
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|74-66-69-70
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|73-70-68-76
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|65-73-69-72
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|69-70-72-66
|-11
|190
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-77-71-73
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|67-68-68-74
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|61-70-64-68
|-25
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|1
|67-68-67-65
|-17
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|66-72-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|70-71-73-76
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|2
|65-72-69-69
|-5
|400
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|5
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.