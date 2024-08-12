Rory McIlroy betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

McIlroy has finished in the top five three times over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.

In terms of driving distance, Rory McIlroy has averaged 321.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging 0.747 Strokes Gained: Putting.