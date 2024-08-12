PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Rory McIlroy betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    When he takes the course Aug. 15-18, Rory McIlroy will look to improve upon his last performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2023, he shot 14-under and placed third at TPC Southwind.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, McIlroy has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 7-under.
    • In 2023, McIlroy finished third (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • With numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 300.9 (37th in field), hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and took 26 putts per round (fifth).

    McIlroy's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/2023367-66-68-65-14
    8/11/2022MC70-69-1
    8/19/20214371-70-66-70-7
    8/20/20206569-70-74-69-2
    8/8/2019665-68-70-69-12

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • McIlroy has finished in the top five three times over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Rory McIlroy has averaged 321.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging 0.747 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McIlroy has an average of 9.769 in his past five tournaments.
    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McIlroy owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.921 (best) this season, while his average driving distance of 319.2 yards ranks second on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McIlroy owns a 0.397 average that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McIlroy's 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, while he averages 28.42 putts per round (23rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance2319.2321.9
    Greens in Regulation %9165.98%47.84%
    Putts Per Round2328.4228.3
    Par Breakers1129.04%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance612.67%12.96%

    McIlroy's best finishes

    • McIlroy has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has collected two wins along with seven top-five finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • Currently, McIlroy has 2545 points, placing him third in the FedExCup standings.

    McIlroy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McIlroy produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.117. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 7.404 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy delivered his best effort this season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.934.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, McIlroy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.827, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
    • McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (19.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.9214.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.3970.883
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.3033.696
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2750.747
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.8969.769

    McIlroy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship465-70-67-66-12540
    August 24-27TOUR Championship470-67-71-65-7--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6671-74-69-26
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2474-66-69-70-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-67-72-68-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2173-70-68-76-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1965-73-69-72-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open369-70-72-66-11190
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-77-71-73+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3367-68-68-74-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans161-70-64-68-25400
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship167-68-67-65-17700
    May 16-19PGA Championship1266-71-68-67-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open466-72-65-64-13123
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1570-71-73-76+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open265-72-69-69-5400
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open465-66-67-68-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-75+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition568-69-66-66-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

