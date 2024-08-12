Robert MacIntyre betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.142 mark ranked third in the field.

MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.652.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.100. He finished 16th in that tournament.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 11.193, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.