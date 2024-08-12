PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
19M AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 18: Robert MacIntyre of Scotland putts on the second green on day one of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 18, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 18: Robert MacIntyre of Scotland putts on the second green on day one of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 18, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Robert MacIntyre enters play in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, looking for better results Aug. 15-18 in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the Wyndham Championship.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In the past five years, this is MacIntyre's first time playing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Glover averaged 300.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 63.89% (37th), and attempted 26 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • MacIntyre has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • MacIntyre has an average of 1.280 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, MacIntyre has an average of 5.078 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on MacIntyre .

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.323 ranks 39th on TOUR this season, and his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre ranks 102nd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.020, while he ranks 78th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.39%.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.75, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 24.72% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance54303.0305.4
    Greens in Regulation %7866.39%58.68%
    Putts Per Round6228.7528.6
    Par Breakers10624.72%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance5714.63%10.42%

    MacIntyre's best finishes

    • MacIntyre has played 22 tournaments this season, taking home the win in two of them. He has also collected five finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he had a 54.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Currently, MacIntyre sits 17th in the FedExCup standings with 1535 points.

    MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.142 mark ranked third in the field.
    • MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.652.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.100. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 11.193, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • MacIntyre recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (15.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.3232.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1020.0200.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green550.1381.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2631.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7445.078

    MacIntyre's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5271-66-69-67-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-70+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta671-66-65-69-1395
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6068-72-71-70-35
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3270-67-68-72-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-70-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-14152
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1364-67-68-72-1331
    May 16-19PGA Championship866-69-66-70-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open164-66-66-68-16500
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1670-62-66-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open167-65-63-67-18500
    July 18-20The Open Championship5072-75-72-74+911
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.