Robert MacIntyre betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Robert MacIntyre enters play in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, looking for better results Aug. 15-18 in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the Wyndham Championship.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In the past five years, this is MacIntyre's first time playing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Glover averaged 300.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 63.89% (37th), and attempted 26 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- MacIntyre has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five starts.
- MacIntyre has an average of 1.280 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, MacIntyre has an average of 5.078 in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.323 ranks 39th on TOUR this season, and his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre ranks 102nd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.020, while he ranks 78th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.39%.
- On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.75, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 24.72% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|303.0
|305.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|66.39%
|58.68%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.75
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|106
|24.72%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|57
|14.63%
|10.42%
MacIntyre's best finishes
- MacIntyre has played 22 tournaments this season, taking home the win in two of them. He has also collected five finishes in the top-10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 54.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Currently, MacIntyre sits 17th in the FedExCup standings with 1535 points.
MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.142 mark ranked third in the field.
- MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.652.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.100. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 11.193, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
- MacIntyre recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (15.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.323
|2.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.020
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|55
|0.138
|1.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.263
|1.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.744
|5.078
MacIntyre's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|71-66-69-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|71-66-65-69
|-13
|95
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|68-72-71-70
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-70-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-141
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|64-67-68-72
|-13
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|64-66-66-68
|-16
|500
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|70-62-66-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|67-65-63-67
|-18
|500
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|72-75-72-74
|+9
|11
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.