Peter Malnati betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577. He finished first in that tournament.

Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.915 mark ranked eighth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati posted his best mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.664.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.359), which ranked third in the field.