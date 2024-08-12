Peter Malnati betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
At the Wyndham Championship, Peter Malnati struggled, missing the cut at Sedgefield Country Club. He is trying for a bounce-back performance in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, at the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship from Aug. 15-18.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Malnati's average finish has been 47th, and his average score 6-under, over his last three appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- Malnati last played at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Glover also posted numbers of 300.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 63.89% in terms of greens in regulation (37th), and 26 putts per round (fifth).
Malnati's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/11/2022
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|8/19/2021
|47
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|8/8/2019
|MC
|68-76
|+2
Malnati's recent performances
- In his last five events, Malnati has an average finish of 72nd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Malnati has an average finishing position of 72nd in his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Malnati has an average of -0.885 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -5.678 Strokes Gained: Total.
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.537 this season (166th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranks 117th, while his 54% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati has a -0.262 mark (133rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Malnati has registered a 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a putts-per-round average of 28.54, and he ranks 128th by breaking par 23.73% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|296.2
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|61.02%
|55.16%
|Putts Per Round
|36
|28.54
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|128
|23.73%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|159
|18.08%
|17.46%
Malnati's best finishes
- Malnati has played 22 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Malnati, who has 794 points, currently sits 62nd in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577. He finished first in that tournament.
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.915 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati posted his best mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.664.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.359), which ranked third in the field.
- Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.537
|-2.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.262
|-1.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.042
|-0.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.361
|-0.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.395
|-5.678
Malnati's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-68-66-71
|-12
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|66-71-70-74
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-66-64-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-68-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|500
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-72
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-19
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|66
|73-72-80-73
|+14
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-69-73-67
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|72-73-74-75
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|70
|73-68-73-69
|+3
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-69-71-77
|-1
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.