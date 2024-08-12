PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
19M AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At the Wyndham Championship, Peter Malnati struggled, missing the cut at Sedgefield Country Club. He is trying for a bounce-back performance in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, at the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship from Aug. 15-18.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Malnati's average finish has been 47th, and his average score 6-under, over his last three appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • Malnati last played at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Glover also posted numbers of 300.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 63.89% in terms of greens in regulation (37th), and 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Malnati's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/11/2022MC71-71+2
    8/19/20214770-69-70-69-6
    8/8/2019MC68-76+2

    Malnati's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Malnati has an average finish of 72nd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Malnati has an average finishing position of 72nd in his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Malnati has an average of -0.885 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -5.678 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Malnati .

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.537 this season (166th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranks 117th, while his 54% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati has a -0.262 mark (133rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Malnati has registered a 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a putts-per-round average of 28.54, and he ranks 128th by breaking par 23.73% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance117296.2297.3
    Greens in Regulation %17161.02%55.16%
    Putts Per Round3628.5429.6
    Par Breakers12823.73%19.05%
    Bogey Avoidance15918.08%17.46%

    Malnati's best finishes

    • Malnati has played 22 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • Malnati, who has 794 points, currently sits 62nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.915 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati posted his best mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.664.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.359), which ranked third in the field.
    • Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.537-2.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.262-1.849
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.042-0.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.361-0.885
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.395-5.678

    Malnati's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-68-66-71-12--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5166-71-70-74-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-67-70-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-66-64-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-68-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-68-69-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-73-66-81+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship166-71-68-67-12500
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-67-69-316
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC82-72+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-67-71-70-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-62-71-1916
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6673-72-80-73+147
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-69-73-67+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3372-73-74-75+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship7073-68-73-69+36
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-69-71-77-13
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

