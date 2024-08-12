Patrick Rodgers betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Patrick Rodgers enters play Aug. 15-18 in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind following a 33rd-place finish in the Wyndham Championship his last time in competition.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Rodgers' average finish has been 61st, and his average score 3-over, over his last five appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- Rodgers finished 52nd (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Glover also posted numbers of 300.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 63.89% in terms of greens in regulation (37th), and 26 putts per round (fifth).
Rodgers' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|52
|70-72-66-70
|-2
|8/11/2022
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|8/20/2020
|70
|71-67-76-77
|+7
|8/8/2019
|MC
|76-68
|+2
Rodgers' recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once.
- Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 305.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has an average of 3.307 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of 3.620 in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.259 this season (51st on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.2 yards) ranks 43rd, while his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 140th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers owns a -0.282 mark (136th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Rodgers' 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 90th on TOUR this season, and his 29.17 putts-per-round average ranks 127th. He has broken par 23.32% of the time (136th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|305.2
|305.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|22
|69.02%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|127
|29.17
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|136
|23.32%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|14
|13.05%
|8.89%
Rodgers' best finishes
- While Rodgers has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- With 952 points, Rodgers currently ranks 53rd in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rodgers put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking second in the field at 5.268. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151. He finished 14th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers put up his best performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.508.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.813, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
- Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.259
|1.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.282
|-1.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|52
|0.150
|0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.056
|3.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.184
|3.620
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-73-70-68
|+2
|72
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|65-68-67-66
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-67-67-76
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|65-73-69-70
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-63-70-71
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
