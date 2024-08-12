PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Patrick Rodgers betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Patrick Rodgers enters play Aug. 15-18 in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind following a 33rd-place finish in the Wyndham Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Rodgers' average finish has been 61st, and his average score 3-over, over his last five appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • Rodgers finished 52nd (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Glover also posted numbers of 300.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 63.89% in terms of greens in regulation (37th), and 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Rodgers' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20235270-72-66-70-2
    8/11/2022MC70-71+1
    8/20/20207071-67-76-77+7
    8/8/2019MC76-68+2

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 305.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has an average of 3.307 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of 3.620 in his past five tournaments.
    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.259 this season (51st on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.2 yards) ranks 43rd, while his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 140th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers owns a -0.282 mark (136th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Rodgers' 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 90th on TOUR this season, and his 29.17 putts-per-round average ranks 127th. He has broken par 23.32% of the time (136th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43305.2305.1
    Greens in Regulation %2269.02%58.33%
    Putts Per Round12729.1728.4
    Par Breakers13623.32%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance1413.05%8.89%

    Rodgers' best finishes

    • While Rodgers has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • With 952 points, Rodgers currently ranks 53rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rodgers put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking second in the field at 5.268. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151. He finished 14th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers put up his best performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.508.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.813, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
    • Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2591.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.282-1.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green520.1500.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.0563.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1843.620

    Rodgers' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-73-70-68+272
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenW/D73+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-65-70-66-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-66-68-66-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7976-74-71+55
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D78+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-66-68-70-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-70-74-72+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-67-68-75+210
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-80+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1665-68-67-66-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-67-67-76-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-68-70-68-1218
    July 25-283M Open3765-73-69-70-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-63-70-71-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

