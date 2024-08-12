Patrick Rodgers betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, Rodgers put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking second in the field at 5.268. In that tournament, he finished sixth.

Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151. He finished 14th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers put up his best performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.508.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.813, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished fifth in that event).