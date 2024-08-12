Patrick Cantlay betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Cantlay has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Cantlay has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Cantlay has an average of 1.601 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.