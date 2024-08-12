Patrick Cantlay betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Patrick Cantlay finished second in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2023, shooting a 29-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Aug. 15-18 in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, at TPC Southwind .
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Cantlay's average finish has been 17th, and his average score 11-under, over his last seven appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- Cantlay last played at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2023, finishing second with a score of 29-under.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), with 26 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Cantlay's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|2
|68-67-66-64
|-29
|8/11/2022
|57
|67-68-71-72
|-2
|8/19/2021
|11
|68-67-69-68
|-12
|8/20/2020
|MC
|69-73
|E
|8/8/2019
|12
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|8/23/2018
|8
|69-67-68-69
|-11
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Cantlay has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has an average of 1.601 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay is averaging 5.249 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.129 this season, which ranks 77th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.1 yards) ranks 90th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cantlay ranks 95th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.059, while he ranks 154th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.10%.
- On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a putts-per-round average of 28.15, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 27.25% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|299.1
|299.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|154
|63.10%
|64.51%
|Putts Per Round
|15
|28.15
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|32
|27.25%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|81
|15.20%
|13.27%
Cantlay's best finishes
- Cantlay has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, securing four top-five finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 93.8%.
- As of now, Cantlay has compiled 1780 points, which ranks him 11th in the FedExCup standings.
Cantlay's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.932. He finished 12th in that event.
- Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.487.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 3.362 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.170, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Cantlay recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.129
|0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.059
|1.992
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|29
|0.242
|1.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.309
|1.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.739
|5.249
Cantlay's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|5
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|66-68-68-67
|-23
|150
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|64-66-67-76
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|65-73-74-75
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|64-70-71
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|64-65-70-72
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|74-72-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|6
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-75-70-76
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|338
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|65-67-68-70
|-18
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|73-72-72-69
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|70-68-73-68
|-5
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|3
|65-71-70-70
|-4
|338
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|68-65-64-65
|-18
|263
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|73-68-75-73
|+5
|63
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.