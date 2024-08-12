18M AGO
Nick Taylor betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Nick Taylor seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He took 24th at the par-70 TPC Southwind in 2023.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In his last six appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Taylor has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 7-under.
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished 24th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Glover also posted numbers of 300.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 63.89% in terms of greens in regulation (37th), and 26 putts per round (fifth).
Taylor's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|24
|71-68-68-66
|-7
|8/11/2022
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|8/20/2020
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|8/8/2019
|MC
|68-74
|E
|8/23/2018
|MC
|72-71
|+1
Taylor's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Taylor has an average finish of 43rd.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Taylor has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Nick Taylor has averaged 294.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging -3.209 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -0.829 Strokes Gained: Total.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.237 (142nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.7 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 51st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.284, while he ranks 158th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.75%.
- On the greens, Taylor's 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 78th this season, while he averages 28.62 putts per round (44th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|290.7
|294.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|158
|62.75%
|44.10%
|Putts Per Round
|44
|28.62
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|60
|26.23%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|163
|18.58%
|14.24%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has played 22 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 15 times (68.2%).
- With 969 points, Taylor currently ranks 51st in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.038. He finished 64th in that tournament.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 5.655 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.781 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished in that tournament.
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.237
|-2.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.284
|2.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.079
|1.901
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.115
|-3.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.240
|-0.829
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|47
|71-72-74-73
|+10
|40
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|25
|71-67-69-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|65-67-69-67
|-16
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-73-69-70
|E
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|8
|58-70-67
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-69-73-70
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|69-67-65-65
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|71-77-68
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|60-70-68-65
|-23
|500
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-70-74
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-74-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|66-68-76-70
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-74-75-70
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-81
|+14
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-70-69-71
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-69-75-75
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|68-73-65-67
|-7
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|65-71-69-69
|-6
|5
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|70-73-68-69
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|63-74
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.