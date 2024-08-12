PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nick Taylor betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Nick Taylor seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He took 24th at the par-70 TPC Southwind in 2023.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Taylor has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 7-under.
    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished 24th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Glover also posted numbers of 300.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 63.89% in terms of greens in regulation (37th), and 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Taylor's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20232471-68-68-66-7
    8/11/2022MC74-67+1
    8/20/2020MC68-73-1
    8/8/2019MC68-74E
    8/23/2018MC72-71+1

    Taylor's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Taylor has an average finish of 43rd.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Taylor has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Nick Taylor has averaged 294.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor is averaging -3.209 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -0.829 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.237 (142nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.7 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 51st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.284, while he ranks 158th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.75%.
    • On the greens, Taylor's 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 78th this season, while he averages 28.62 putts per round (44th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance157290.7294.0
    Greens in Regulation %15862.75%44.10%
    Putts Per Round4428.6230.4
    Par Breakers6026.23%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance16318.58%14.24%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor has played 22 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 15 times (68.2%).
    • With 969 points, Taylor currently ranks 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.038. He finished 64th in that tournament.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 5.655 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.781 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished in that tournament.
    • Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.237-2.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2842.954
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.0791.901
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.115-3.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.240-0.829

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship4771-72-74-73+1040
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2571-67-69-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1365-67-69-67-16--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-73-69-70E--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational858-70-67E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-69-73-70-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii769-67-65-65-1485
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7171-77-68E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open160-70-68-65-23500
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-70-74-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-74-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2666-68-76-70-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-74-75-70+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-81+14--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-70-69-71-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-2146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-69-75-75+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4268-73-65-67-718
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5765-71-69-69-65
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3070-73-68-69-4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC63-74-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

