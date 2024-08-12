Nick Dunlap betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Dunlap has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Over his last five appearances, Dunlap has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.

Nick Dunlap has averaged 307.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Dunlap is averaging -2.175 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.