Nick Dunlap betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 21: Nick Dunlap looks over a putt on the 12th hole during the final round of the Barracuda Championship at the Old Greenwood course at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 21, 2024 in Truckee, California. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
At the Wyndham Championship, Nick Dunlap struggled, failing to make the cut at Sedgefield Country Club. He is looking for better results in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, at the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship from Aug. 15-18.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- This is Dunlap's first time playing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
- Lucas Glover finished with 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Glover averaged 300.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 63.89% (37th), and attempted 26 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Dunlap has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
- Nick Dunlap has averaged 307.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap is averaging -2.175 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging -1.428 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.306 (150th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.1 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap ranks 99th on TOUR with a mark of 0.040.
- On the greens, Dunlap's 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 95th on TOUR this season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranks 62nd. He has broken par 26.94% of the time (39th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|305.1
|307.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|160
|62.68%
|65.87%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.75
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|39
|26.94%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|138
|16.98%
|11.90%
Dunlap's best finishes
- Dunlap has played 19 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 57.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Currently, Dunlap has 701 points, ranking him 68th in the FedExCup standings.
Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.162 (he finished 10th in that event).
- Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 5.114 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he delivered a 2.103 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 69th in that tournament.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.969), which ranked third in the field.
- Dunlap recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.306
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.040
|1.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.154
|-1.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|0.022
|-2.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.398
|-1.428
Dunlap's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|80
|76-74-73
|+7
|4
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
|65
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-73-68-74
|+6
|6
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-67-67-70
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|69-72-72-72
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-73-70-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|66
|68-70-73-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-67-71
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
