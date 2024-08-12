PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Min Woo Lee betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    In his most recent competition, Min Woo Lee missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Aug. 15-18 in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, at the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Lee at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • This is Lee's first time playing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover averaged 300.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 63.89% (37th), and attempted 26 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Lee has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Min Woo Lee has averaged 315.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 2.090 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.715 this season (fifth on TOUR). His average driving distance (314.3 yards) ranks fourth, while his 64.7% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee has a -0.326 mark (141st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lee's -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 113th this season, while he averages 29.06 putts per round (112th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance4314.3315.1
    Greens in Regulation %14263.78%40.63%
    Putts Per Round11229.0628.6
    Par Breakers5426.39%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance16218.48%14.24%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee has participated in 17 tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • With 783 points, Lee currently ranks 63rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.500 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 6.020. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.272. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.223, which ranked him 35th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.7152.864
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.326-3.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green620.1142.939
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.081-0.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.4222.090

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-73-67-65-6--
    January 18-21The American Express2165-66-70-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4372-68-72-73-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7171-69-71-73E3
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches267-70-66-67-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-73-76-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-73-70-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2274-74-75-69+473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-68-66-69-1533
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-66-70-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    June 13-16U.S. Open2173-69-72-71+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic268-68-66-69-17184
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7367-70-70-75+23
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-80+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2276-65-68-68-7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

