Min Woo Lee betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.500 mark ranked second in the field.

Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 6.020. In that tournament, he finished second.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.272. He finished second in that tournament.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.223, which ranked him 35th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.