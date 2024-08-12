Max Homa betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his last five events, Homa has an average finish of 49th.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Homa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five tournaments.

Max Homa has averaged 299.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Homa has an average of -0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.