19M AGO
Max Homa betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Max Homa seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He took sixth at the par-70 TPC Southwind in 2023.
Latest odds for Homa at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Homa's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 7-under, over his last five appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- Homa finished sixth (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
- Lucas Glover finished with 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), with 26 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Homa's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|6
|68-66-65-70
|-11
|8/11/2022
|42
|66-69-69-71
|-5
|8/19/2021
|47
|74-66-70-68
|-6
|8/20/2020
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|8/8/2019
|38
|66-71-67-75
|-5
Homa's recent performances
- In his last five events, Homa has an average finish of 49th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Homa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five tournaments.
- Max Homa has averaged 299.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has an average of -0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Homa is averaging -2.038 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Homa .
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.236 ranks 141st on TOUR this season, and his 59.6% driving accuracy average ranks 113th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa ranks 71st on TOUR with a mark of 0.175.
- On the greens, Homa's 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 97th this season, while he averages 28.60 putts per round (42nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|299.9
|299.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|152
|63.25%
|59.57%
|Putts Per Round
|42
|28.60
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|175
|20.51%
|14.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|19
|13.33%
|15.12%
Homa's best finishes
- Homa hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- As of now, Homa has collected 1194 points, which ranks him 35th in the FedExCup standings.
Homa's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081.
- Homa produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.360.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 3.609 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.465), which ranked third in the field.
- Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished 13th in that event).
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.236
|-1.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.175
|-0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.283
|0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|0.016
|-0.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.237
|-2.038
Homa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|68-62-71-68
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-66-70-69
|-13
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|67-69-68-66
|-22
|113
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|69-73-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|73-65-70-69
|-7
|115
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|68-75-74-71
|E
|7
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|71-70-66-75
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|70-71-70-66
|-3
|8
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|76-72-70-74
|+8
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.