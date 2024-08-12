PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Max Homa betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Max Homa seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He took sixth at the par-70 TPC Southwind in 2023.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Homa's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 7-under, over his last five appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • Homa finished sixth (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
    • Lucas Glover finished with 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), with 26 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.

    Homa's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/2023668-66-65-70-11
    8/11/20224266-69-69-71-5
    8/19/20214774-66-70-68-6
    8/20/2020MC69-71-2
    8/8/20193866-71-67-75-5

    Homa's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Homa has an average finish of 49th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Homa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five tournaments.
    • Max Homa has averaged 299.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has an average of -0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Homa is averaging -2.038 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.236 ranks 141st on TOUR this season, and his 59.6% driving accuracy average ranks 113th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa ranks 71st on TOUR with a mark of 0.175.
    • On the greens, Homa's 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 97th this season, while he averages 28.60 putts per round (42nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance83299.9299.1
    Greens in Regulation %15263.25%59.57%
    Putts Per Round4228.6028.9
    Par Breakers17520.51%14.81%
    Bogey Avoidance1913.33%15.12%

    Homa's best finishes

    • Homa hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • As of now, Homa has collected 1194 points, which ranks him 35th in the FedExCup standings.

    Homa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081.
    • Homa produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.360.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 3.609 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.465), which ranked third in the field.
    • Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished 13th in that event).

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.236-1.801
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.175-0.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green220.2830.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting970.016-0.694
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.237-2.038

    Homa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship568-62-71-68-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship970-67-69-68-6--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-66-70-69-13--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1369-73-71-69-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry1467-69-68-66-22113
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-70-71-69-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6669-73-72-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1673-65-70-69-7115
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-71-73-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6468-75-74-71E7
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2568-74-72-70-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament367-71-73-73-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5571-70-66-75-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship869-70-72-69-4213
    May 16-19PGA Championship3568-70-69-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC78-69+7--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2271-73-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6170-71-70-66-38
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7067-70-73-69-13
    July 18-20The Open Championship4376-72-70-74+816

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

