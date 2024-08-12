Max Greyserman betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.662.

Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where his 3.614 mark ranked 24th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman delivered his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fifth in the field at 3.608. In that tournament, he finished seventh.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Greyserman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.396). That ranked No. 1 in the field.