Max Greyserman betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman enters play Aug. 15-18 in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind following a second-place finish in the Wyndham Championship, which was his last competition.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In the past five years, this is Greyserman's first time competing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- With numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- Glover averaged 300.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 63.89% (37th), and attempted 26 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Greyserman has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five appearances.
- Max Greyserman has averaged 313.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman is averaging 3.148 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging 6.949 Strokes Gained: Total.
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.154, which ranks 70th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.0 yards) ranks 14th, and his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman sports a 0.112 mark (88th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Greyserman has registered a 0.551 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR, while he ranks 52nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.68. He has broken par 28.46% of the time (18th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|310.0
|313.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|67.06%
|60.83%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.68
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|18
|28.46%
|28.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|87
|15.40%
|8.61%
Greyserman's best finishes
- Greyserman hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- As of now, Greyserman has collected 1041 points, which ranks him 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.662.
- Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where his 3.614 mark ranked 24th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman delivered his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fifth in the field at 3.608. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Greyserman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.396). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.154
|2.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.112
|1.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|88
|0.026
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.551
|3.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.843
|6.949
Greyserman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-68-66-73
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|70-66-69-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|65-69-70-70
|-14
|30
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-65-72-72
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|71-68-66-72
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-74-72-68
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-70-68-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|66-66-68-69
|-15
|32
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-66-69-67
|-11
|39
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|2
|70-68-67-63
|-16
|300
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|69-60-66-69
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.