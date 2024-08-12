PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
19M AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 28: Maverick McNealy of the United States lines up a putt on the 15th green during the final round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 28, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course Aug. 15-18, Maverick McNealy will aim to build upon his last performance in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2022, he shot 6-under and finished 31st at TPC Southwind.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, McNealy has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 40th.
    • In 2022, McNealy finished 31st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
    • Glover averaged 300.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 63.89% (37th), and attempted 26 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.

    McNealy's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/11/20223167-67-75-65-6
    8/19/20212769-70-69-67-9
    8/20/20206167-71-70-71-5

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • McNealy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Maverick McNealy has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy is averaging 2.521 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy is averaging 3.422 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.388, which ranks 23rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.5 yards) ranks 51st, and his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 111th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 120th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.116. Additionally, he ranks 106th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.52%.
    • On the greens, McNealy's 0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 24th this season, and his 27.94 putts-per-round average ranks eighth.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance51303.5299.2
    Greens in Regulation %10665.52%50.69%
    Putts Per Round827.9428.4
    Par Breakers3327.16%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance5114.46%13.54%

    McNealy's best finishes

    • Although McNealy has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 16 times (80%).
    • McNealy, who has 808 points, currently ranks 59th in the FedExCup standings.

    McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking sixth in the field at 3.614. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 2.924 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.898 (he finished ninth in that event).
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.271, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.3880.940
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.116-1.637
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green80.4031.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4002.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.0753.422

    McNealy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5868-67-71-67-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5768-69-69-68-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-70-72-75-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open665-67-71-67-1495
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-70-67-66-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4170-70-67-70-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship967-68-68-72-13188
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-71-72-110
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-67-68-69-1312
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-72-69-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-72-70-66-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open774-65-66-65-1085
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4473-66-71-70-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--
    July 25-283M Open370-66-63-70-15163
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4567-68-69-71-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

