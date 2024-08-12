Maverick McNealy betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 28: Maverick McNealy of the United States lines up a putt on the 15th green during the final round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 28, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
When he takes the course Aug. 15-18, Maverick McNealy will aim to build upon his last performance in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2022, he shot 6-under and finished 31st at TPC Southwind.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Over his last three trips to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, McNealy has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 40th.
- In 2022, McNealy finished 31st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
- Glover averaged 300.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 63.89% (37th), and attempted 26 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
McNealy's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/11/2022
|31
|67-67-75-65
|-6
|8/19/2021
|27
|69-70-69-67
|-9
|8/20/2020
|61
|67-71-70-71
|-5
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- McNealy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Maverick McNealy has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy is averaging 2.521 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy is averaging 3.422 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.388, which ranks 23rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.5 yards) ranks 51st, and his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 111th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 120th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.116. Additionally, he ranks 106th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.52%.
- On the greens, McNealy's 0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 24th this season, and his 27.94 putts-per-round average ranks eighth.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|303.5
|299.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|106
|65.52%
|50.69%
|Putts Per Round
|8
|27.94
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|33
|27.16%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|14.46%
|13.54%
McNealy's best finishes
- Although McNealy has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 16 times (80%).
- McNealy, who has 808 points, currently ranks 59th in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking sixth in the field at 3.614. In that event, he finished 13th.
- McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 2.924 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.898 (he finished ninth in that event).
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.271, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.388
|0.940
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.116
|-1.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.403
|1.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.400
|2.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.075
|3.422
McNealy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-70-67-66
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|188
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-71-72
|-1
|10
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|12
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-72-70-66
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|74-65-66-65
|-10
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|73-66-71-70
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|70-66-63-70
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-69-71
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
