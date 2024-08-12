Maverick McNealy betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

McNealy has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

McNealy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Maverick McNealy has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

McNealy is averaging 2.521 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.