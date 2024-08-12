Matthieu Pavon betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Matthieu Pavon enters the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship Aug. 15-18 after a 58th-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition in his most recent tournament.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In the past five years, this is Pavon's first time playing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), with 26 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Pavon's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Pavon has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Pavon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of 1 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has an average of 2.602 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon is averaging 4.111 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005 (98th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.6 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon ranks 40th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.347. Additionally, he ranks 116th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.14%.
- On the greens, Pavon's 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 59th on TOUR this season, and his 29.22 putts-per-round average ranks 133rd. He has broken par 23.75% of the time (126th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|104
|297.6
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|65.14%
|51.23%
|Putts Per Round
|133
|29.22
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|126
|23.75%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|17.21%
|16.05%
Pavon's best finishes
- Pavon has participated in 17 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 76.5%.
- Currently, Pavon has 1569 points, placing him 16th in the FedExCup standings.
Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pavon produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.349.
- Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.394.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon put up his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 47th in the field at -0.317. In that event, he finished first.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that tournament.
- Pavon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.005
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.347
|1.986
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.423
|-0.641
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.181
|2.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.110
|4.111
Pavon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-66-68-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|69-65-72-69
|-13
|500
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|65-70-66
|-15
|350
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-68-70-70
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|74-68-76-76
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|70-73-74-72
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|67
|76-74-74-77
|+17
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|5
|67-70-69-71
|-3
|300
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-65-62-68
|-14
|113
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|72-72-77-72
|+9
|11
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|58
|71-75-77-74
|+13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.