Matthieu Pavon betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Over his last five appearances, Pavon has finished in the top five once.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Pavon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of 1 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Pavon has an average of 2.602 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.