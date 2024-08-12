PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Mark Hubbard betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he hits the links Aug. 15-18, Mark Hubbard will look to build upon his last performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2023, he shot 4-over and finished 66th at TPC Southwind.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hubbard has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 48th.
    • Hubbard last participated in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2023, finishing 66th with a score of 4-over.
    • With numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover also posted numbers of 300.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 63.89% in terms of greens in regulation (37th), and 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Hubbard's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20236669-72-71-72+4
    8/11/2022MC71-73+4
    8/20/20202967-71-68-68-10

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hubbard has an average finish of 45th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has an average finishing position of 45th in his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hubbard has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hubbard has an average of 0.716 in his past five tournaments.
    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.003 (100th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.3 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard sports a 0.268 average that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 66.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR, while he ranks 45th with a putts-per-round average of 28.64. He has broken par 25.36% of the time (87th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance138293.3295.7
    Greens in Regulation %8466.26%57.99%
    Putts Per Round4528.6429.4
    Par Breakers8725.36%18.75%
    Bogey Avoidance4514.33%11.81%

    Hubbard's best finishes

    • Hubbard has played 21 tournaments this season, securing two top-five finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 19 times (90.5%).
    • Hubbard, who has 737 points, currently ranks 65th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133.
    • Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501 (he finished 48th in that tournament).
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
    • Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.0030.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2680.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green780.0540.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.138-0.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.4580.716

    Hubbard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1766-72-70-70-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship669-68-67-67-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-65-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-76-69-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2068-65-68-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-67-70-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express4770-66-66-70-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2069-72-71-69-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-68-65-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5370-70-72-68-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-65-73-72-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6468-72-73-70-14
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3168-73-72-68-738
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-68-72-67-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-68-71-72-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-70-70-70-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-142105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5271-65-67-71-106
    May 16-19PGA Championship2665-68-73-69-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-71-74+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-68-70-70-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open5074-69-70-76+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5271-69-69-72-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3268-68-69-66-1324
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

