Mark Hubbard betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
When he hits the links Aug. 15-18, Mark Hubbard will look to build upon his last performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2023, he shot 4-over and finished 66th at TPC Southwind.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Over his last three trips to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hubbard has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 48th.
- Hubbard last participated in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2023, finishing 66th with a score of 4-over.
- With numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- Glover also posted numbers of 300.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 63.89% in terms of greens in regulation (37th), and 26 putts per round (fifth).
Hubbard's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|66
|69-72-71-72
|+4
|8/11/2022
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|8/20/2020
|29
|67-71-68-68
|-10
Hubbard's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hubbard has an average finish of 45th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hubbard has an average finishing position of 45th in his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hubbard has an average of 0.716 in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.003 (100th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.3 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard sports a 0.268 average that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 66.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR, while he ranks 45th with a putts-per-round average of 28.64. He has broken par 25.36% of the time (87th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|293.3
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|66.26%
|57.99%
|Putts Per Round
|45
|28.64
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|87
|25.36%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|45
|14.33%
|11.81%
Hubbard's best finishes
- Hubbard has played 21 tournaments this season, securing two top-five finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 19 times (90.5%).
- Hubbard, who has 737 points, currently ranks 65th in the FedExCup standings.
Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133.
- Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501 (he finished 48th in that tournament).
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
- Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.003
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.268
|0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.054
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.138
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.458
|0.716
Hubbard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|66-72-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|69-68-67-67
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-76-69-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|68-65-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|38
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-142
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|71-65-67-71
|-10
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|65-68-73-69
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-71-74
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|74-69-70-76
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|71-69-69-72
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|24
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
