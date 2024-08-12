18M AGO
Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Mackenzie Hughes looks for a better result in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he placed 58th shooting 1-under in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Hughes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Hughes' average finish has been 46th, and his average score 3-under, over his last six appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- In 2023, Hughes finished 58th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).
Hughes' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|58
|67-68-75-69
|-1
|8/11/2022
|46
|67-70-71-68
|-4
|8/19/2021
|27
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|8/20/2020
|13
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|8/8/2019
|67
|73-68-70-73
|E
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- Hughes has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Hughes has an average of 4.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes is averaging 2.755 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.247 this season (143rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 114th, while his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranks 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes sports a -0.357 mark (144th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hughes' 0.682 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fourth this season, while he averages 27.92 putts per round (sixth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|296.7
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|167
|61.74%
|53.06%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|27.92
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|143
|23.08%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|13.85%
|13.89%
Hughes' best finishes
- Hughes has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 81% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- As of now, Hughes has collected 1026 points, which ranks him 48th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.306 (he finished 26th in that event).
- Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.136.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best effort this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.478. He finished 31st in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.615, which ranked him second in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.247
|-2.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.357
|-1.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.434
|2.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.682
|4.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.513
|2.755
Hughes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|72-67-74-70
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|70-72-70-72
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|71-65-63-68
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-66-60-63
|-25
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|68-70-70-64
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-67-78-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|76-70-70
|E
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-65-72-74
|-4
|38
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-71-71-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|66-66-75-71
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|71-64-72-64
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|73-71-69-66
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|85
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-82
|+14
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|23
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|66-66-69-72
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|16
|69-74-75-68
|+2
|115
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|64-72-70-68
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
