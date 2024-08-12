PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18M AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Mackenzie Hughes looks for a better result in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he placed 58th shooting 1-under in this tournament in 2023.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Hughes' average finish has been 46th, and his average score 3-under, over his last six appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • In 2023, Hughes finished 58th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Hughes' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20235867-68-75-69-1
    8/11/20224667-70-71-68-4
    8/19/20212767-69-69-70-9
    8/20/20201368-68-66-69-13
    8/8/20196773-68-70-73E

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
    • Hughes has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hughes has an average of 4.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes is averaging 2.755 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.247 this season (143rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 114th, while his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranks 146th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes sports a -0.357 mark (144th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hughes' 0.682 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fourth this season, while he averages 27.92 putts per round (sixth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance114296.7296.3
    Greens in Regulation %16761.74%53.06%
    Putts Per Round627.9228.6
    Par Breakers14323.08%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance3213.85%13.89%

    Hughes' best finishes

    • Hughes has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 81% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • As of now, Hughes has collected 1026 points, which ranks him 48th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.306 (he finished 26th in that event).
    • Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.136.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best effort this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.478. He finished 31st in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.615, which ranked him second in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.247-2.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.357-1.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green50.4342.694
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6824.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.5132.755

    Hughes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5272-67-74-70-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4870-72-70-72+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship771-65-63-68-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic268-66-60-63-25--
    January 4-7The Sentry2568-70-70-64-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-67-78-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7176-70-70E5
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-65-72-74-438
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-73+8--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-71-71-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2670-73-69-68-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-69-70-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1466-72-69-65-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3966-66-75-71-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4171-64-72-64-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship673-71-69-66-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open769-64-67-70-1085
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-71+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-82+14--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3665-72-69-65-923
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4666-66-69-72-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship1669-74-75-68+2115
    July 25-283M Open1964-72-70-68-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2867-69-69-66-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

