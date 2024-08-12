Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.306 (he finished 26th in that event).

Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.136.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best effort this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.478. He finished 31st in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.615, which ranked him second in the field. He finished third in that event.