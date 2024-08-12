Ludvig Åberg betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Åberg has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Åberg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.

Ludvig Åberg has averaged 310.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Åberg is averaging 0.417 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.