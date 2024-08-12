PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17M AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ludvig Åberg enters the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship Aug. 15-18 after an 18th-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Åberg's first time competing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • Lucas Glover finished with 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), with 26 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Åberg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Ludvig Åberg has averaged 310.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg is averaging 0.417 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 6.827 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.523 ranks 12th on TOUR this season, and his 67.7% driving accuracy average ranks 26th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Åberg ranks 10th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.601. Additionally, he ranks 22nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.02%.
    • On the greens, Åberg has registered a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 71st with a putts-per-round average of 28.80, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 25.61% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance29308.0310.4
    Greens in Regulation %2269.02%57.10%
    Putts Per Round7128.8030.0
    Par Breakers8025.61%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance312.43%12.65%

    Åberg's best finishes

    • Åberg has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with four finishes in the top-five and seven finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Currently, Åberg ranks sixth in the FedExCup standings with 2092 points.

    Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Åberg produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.263.
    • Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.759 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.524 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.867), which ranked 19th in the field.
    • Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5232.690
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6013.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green890.0230.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1640.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.3126.827

    Åberg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-69-66-68-22--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1369-69-68-62-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1068-65-72-64-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic167-64-61-61-29--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational360-72-60E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4769-70-77-63-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-70-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open968-72-69-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am268-65-67-16400
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1968-72-70-68-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2573-74-69-72E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship867-73-67-67-14225
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-67-73-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament273-69-70-69-7400
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1066-66-68-72-12170
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday568-72-72-74-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open1266-69-73-73+1150
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2767-69-62-71-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open464-64-65-73-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1868-70-66-72-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

