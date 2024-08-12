Ludvig Åberg betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Ludvig Åberg enters the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship Aug. 15-18 after an 18th-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition in his last competition.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In the past five years, this is Åberg's first time competing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- Lucas Glover finished with 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), with 26 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Åberg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
- Ludvig Åberg has averaged 310.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg is averaging 0.417 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 6.827 Strokes Gained: Total.
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.523 ranks 12th on TOUR this season, and his 67.7% driving accuracy average ranks 26th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Åberg ranks 10th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.601. Additionally, he ranks 22nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.02%.
- On the greens, Åberg has registered a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 71st with a putts-per-round average of 28.80, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 25.61% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|308.0
|310.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|22
|69.02%
|57.10%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.80
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|80
|25.61%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|12.43%
|12.65%
Åberg's best finishes
- Åberg has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with four finishes in the top-five and seven finishes in the top-10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Currently, Åberg ranks sixth in the FedExCup standings with 2092 points.
Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Åberg produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.263.
- Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.759 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.524 (he finished fifth in that event).
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.867), which ranked 19th in the field.
- Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.523
|2.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.601
|3.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.023
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.164
|0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.312
|6.827
Åberg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-69-66-68
|-22
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|69-69-68-62
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|68-65-72-64
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|1
|67-64-61-61
|-29
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|3
|60-72-60
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|69-70-77-63
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|68-72-69-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|68-65-67
|-16
|400
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|73-74-69-72
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|8
|67-73-67-67
|-14
|225
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-67-73
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|2
|73-69-70-69
|-7
|400
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|66-66-68-72
|-12
|170
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|68-72-72-74
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|12
|66-69-73-73
|+1
|150
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-69-62-71
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|64-64-65-73
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|68-70-66-72
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.