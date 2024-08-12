PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18M AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Keegan Bradley looks for a better result in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he took 43rd shooting 4-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Over his last seven trips to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Bradley has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 37th.
    • In Bradley's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished 43rd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Lucas Glover finished with 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), with 26 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.

    Bradley's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20234367-71-67-71-4
    8/11/2022MC68-71-1
    8/19/20211169-67-67-69-12
    8/20/20202968-67-69-70-10
    8/8/20196470-69-72-72-1
    8/23/20183470-69-62-78-5

    Bradley's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Bradley has an average finish of 35th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Bradley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Keegan Bradley has averaged 306.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has an average of 1.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bradley has an average of 1.525 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bradley .

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.205 this season, which ranks 55th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranks 58th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley has a 0.334 mark (44th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Bradley's -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 114th this season, while he averages 29.13 putts per round (122nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance58302.7306.6
    Greens in Regulation %7066.67%50.31%
    Putts Per Round12229.1329.4
    Par Breakers14123.10%17.90%
    Bogey Avoidance7315.08%12.65%

    Bradley's best finishes

    • Bradley has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • As of now, Bradley has accumulated 1075 points, which ranks him 39th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.766. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.749. He finished 21st in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.660. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.612, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished second.
    • Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2050.679
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3340.732
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.013-1.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.0871.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4651.525

    Bradley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship2971-68-71-68-2115
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-67-70-73-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-70-73-69-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1372-74-68-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry4569-70-72-67-1416
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-66-63-67-27245
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4373-68-71-73-311
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1170-66-69-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-75-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2278-71-74-69+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5576-69-68-69-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2170-70-72-72E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship1869-67-68-69-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge268-66-70-67-9245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-69-78-80+918
    June 13-16U.S. Open3274-70-72-71+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3969-67-70-66-820
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    July 25-283M Open4670-70-68-71-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2269-64-67-70-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.