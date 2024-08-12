Keegan Bradley betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.766. In that tournament, he finished second.

Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.749. He finished 21st in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.660. He finished 21st in that tournament.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.612, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished second.