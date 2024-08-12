18M AGO
Keegan Bradley betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Keegan Bradley looks for a better result in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he took 43rd shooting 4-under in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Bradley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Over his last seven trips to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Bradley has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 37th.
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished 43rd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Lucas Glover finished with 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), with 26 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Bradley's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|43
|67-71-67-71
|-4
|8/11/2022
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|8/19/2021
|11
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|8/20/2020
|29
|68-67-69-70
|-10
|8/8/2019
|64
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|8/23/2018
|34
|70-69-62-78
|-5
Bradley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Bradley has an average finish of 35th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Bradley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
- Keegan Bradley has averaged 306.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has an average of 1.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bradley has an average of 1.525 in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.205 this season, which ranks 55th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranks 58th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley has a 0.334 mark (44th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bradley's -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 114th this season, while he averages 29.13 putts per round (122nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|302.7
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|66.67%
|50.31%
|Putts Per Round
|122
|29.13
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|141
|23.10%
|17.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|15.08%
|12.65%
Bradley's best finishes
- Bradley has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- As of now, Bradley has accumulated 1075 points, which ranks him 39th in the FedExCup standings.
Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.766. In that tournament, he finished second.
- Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.749. He finished 21st in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.660. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.612, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished second.
- Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.205
|0.679
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.334
|0.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.013
|-1.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.087
|1.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.465
|1.525
Bradley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|115
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-67-70-73
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|72-74-68-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|69-70-72-67
|-14
|16
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-66-63-67
|-27
|245
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|73-68-71-73
|-3
|11
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|70-66-69
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|78-71-74-69
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|76-69-68-69
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|70-70-72-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|68-66-70-67
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-69-78-80
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|74-70-72-71
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|69-67-70-66
|-8
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|70-70-68-71
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
