Justin Thomas betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Justin Thomas will compete in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship from Aug. 15-18 after a 31st-place finish at The Open Championship.
Latest odds for Thomas at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Thomas' average finish has been 15th, and his average score 10-under, over his last six appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- Thomas last participated in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2022, finishing 13th with a score of 9-under.
- With numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- Glover also posted numbers of 300.9 in average driving distance (37th in field), 63.89% in terms of greens in regulation (37th), and 26 putts per round (fifth).
Thomas' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/11/2022
|13
|67-67-71-66
|-9
|8/19/2021
|4
|63-69-67-70
|-15
|8/20/2020
|49
|68-67-71-71
|-7
|8/8/2019
|12
|67-68-71-68
|-10
|8/23/2018
|8
|69-67-69-68
|-11
Thomas' recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Thomas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
- Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas is averaging -1.035 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thomas has an average of 0.712 in his past five tournaments.
Thomas' advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.161, which ranks 66th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.2 yards) ranks 31st, and his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranks 128th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thomas sports a 0.517 average that ranks 14th on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thomas' -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 156th on TOUR this season, and his 28.73 putts-per-round average ranks 57th. He has broken par 25.71% of the time (78th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|307.2
|305.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|120
|64.81%
|62.65%
|Putts Per Round
|57
|28.73
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|78
|25.71%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|42
|14.27%
|16.36%
Thomas' best finishes
- Thomas hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 75%.
- With 1445 points, Thomas currently ranks 19th in the FedExCup standings.
Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.639 mark ranked 28th in the field.
- Thomas posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking third in the field at 5.167. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.666). That ranked 15th in the field.
- Thomas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.514) in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.161
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.517
|0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.434
|1.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.399
|-1.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.714
|0.712
Thomas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|5
|69-67-65-72
|-15
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|70-67-68-67
|-16
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|65-67-61-68
|-27
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|68-67-68
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|69-65-70-68
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-72-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-69-79-71
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|68-71-73-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-67-67-68
|-13
|191
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|71-77-74-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|68-63-65-66
|-18
|263
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|62
|62-72-71-71
|-4
|4
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|68-78-67-77
|+6
|29
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.