Justin Thomas betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Thomas has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Thomas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.

Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Thomas is averaging -1.035 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.