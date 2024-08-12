Justin Rose betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Rose has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Rose has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Justin Rose has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Rose has an average of -1.811 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.