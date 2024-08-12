Justin Rose betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 21: Justin Rose of England tees off on the 18th hole during day four of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 21, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
When he hits the links Aug. 15-18, Justin Rose will aim to improve upon his last performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2023, he shot 8-under and placed 20th at TPC Southwind.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In his last six appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Rose has an average finish of 16th, and an average score of 9-under.
- Rose last played at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2023, finishing 20th with a score of 8-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).
Rose's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|20
|76-67-61-68
|-8
|8/11/2022
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|8/20/2020
|25
|69-70-67-67
|-11
|8/8/2019
|10
|65-68-69-71
|-11
|8/23/2018
|MC
|72-74
|+4
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Rose has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Justin Rose has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has an average of -1.811 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rose has an average of -4.547 in his past five tournaments.
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.092 this season, which ranks 120th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranks 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rose sports a -0.447 average that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 62.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rose's 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 89th this season, and his 28.45 putts-per-round average ranks 25th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|296.2
|296.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|161
|62.63%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|25
|28.45
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|169
|21.31%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|30
|13.84%
|14.68%
Rose's best finishes
- Rose has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 61.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Currently, Rose sits 55th in the FedExCup standings with 881 points.
Rose's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.157 (he finished 32nd in that tournament).
- Rose put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking fourth in the field at 5.900. In that tournament, he finished 32nd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best performance this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.593. He finished 40th in that event.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.839, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 15th in the field.
- Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 32nd in the field.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.092
|-1.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.447
|-1.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.037
|-0.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.058
|-1.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.518
|-4.547
Rose's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-65-68-73
|-4
|156
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|72-71-68-66
|-11
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|58-72-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|71-69-75-61
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|67-70-67-70
|-6
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-71-74-73
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|68-71-66
|-11
|155
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-73-66-71
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|74-68-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|70-67-64-69
|-14
|263
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|70-71-66-73
|E
|22
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|72-75-65-69
|+1
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|2
|69-68-73-67
|-7
|375
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.