PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17M AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 21: Justin Rose of England tees off on the 18th hole during day four of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 21, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 21: Justin Rose of England tees off on the 18th hole during day four of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 21, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links Aug. 15-18, Justin Rose will aim to improve upon his last performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2023, he shot 8-under and placed 20th at TPC Southwind.

    Latest odds for Rose at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Rose has an average finish of 16th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • Rose last played at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2023, finishing 20th with a score of 8-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Rose's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20232076-67-61-68-8
    8/11/2022MC71-75+6
    8/20/20202569-70-67-67-11
    8/8/20191065-68-69-71-11
    8/23/2018MC72-74+4

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Rose has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Justin Rose has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has an average of -1.811 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rose has an average of -4.547 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rose .

    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.092 this season, which ranks 120th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranks 117th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rose sports a -0.447 average that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 62.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rose's 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 89th this season, and his 28.45 putts-per-round average ranks 25th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance117296.2296.8
    Greens in Regulation %16162.63%55.56%
    Putts Per Round2528.4529.6
    Par Breakers16921.31%17.46%
    Bogey Avoidance3013.84%14.68%

    Rose's best finishes

    • Rose has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 61.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Currently, Rose sits 55th in the FedExCup standings with 881 points.

    Rose's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.157 (he finished 32nd in that tournament).
    • Rose put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking fourth in the field at 5.900. In that tournament, he finished 32nd.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best performance this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.593. He finished 40th in that event.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.839, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 15th in the field.
    • Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 32nd in the field.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.092-1.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.447-1.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green112-0.037-0.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.058-1.811
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.518-4.547

    Rose's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-65-68-73-4156
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge872-71-68-66-11--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational958-72-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4071-69-75-61-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5767-70-67-70-65
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5669-71-74-73-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1168-71-66-11155
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6469-71-73-70-14
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-77+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-73-66-71-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5274-68-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship670-67-64-69-14263
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3270-71-66-73E22
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-73+9--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6872-75-65-69+16
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-72+1--
    July 18-20The Open Championship269-68-73-67-7375
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-67-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.