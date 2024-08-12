PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17M AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Jordan Spieth shot 11-under and finished sixth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Southwind Aug. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In his last seven appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Spieth has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Spieth finished sixth (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover averaged 300.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 63.89% (37th), and attempted 26 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.

    Spieth's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/2023663-68-68-70-11
    8/11/2022MC70-74+4
    8/19/20217372-62-72-79+1
    8/20/2020MC69-71-2
    8/8/2019667-64-74-67-12
    8/23/20182570-70-64-73-7

    Spieth's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Spieth has an average finish of 38th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Spieth has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
    • Off the tee, Jordan Spieth has averaged 305.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth is averaging 0.466 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spieth has an average of -1.038 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Spieth .

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.516 this season, which ranks 13th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.0 yards) ranks 37th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth ranks 117th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.072. Additionally, he ranks 89th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.06%.
    • On the greens, Spieth's 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 92nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.59 putts-per-round average ranks 39th. He has broken par 24.05% of the time (121st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance37306.0305.1
    Greens in Regulation %8966.06%59.72%
    Putts Per Round3928.5928.9
    Par Breakers12124.05%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance11115.97%15.97%

    Spieth's best finishes

    • Spieth hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 61.9%.
    • Spieth, who has 782 points, currently ranks 64th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.199.
    • Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005 (he finished 10th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.492 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.926, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
    • Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5160.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.072-0.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.027-1.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.0370.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.507-1.038

    Spieth's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship3468-70-72-71+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2769-71-70-71+1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge668-67-71-68-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry366-67-67-65-27350
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open668-66-69-67-1495
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC66-73-5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3069-74-77-69+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1073-68-72-69-668
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC79-74+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3970-67-69-72-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2969-71-76-70+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship4369-69-67-73-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3771-67-71-72+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4172-71-74-71+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6370-68-72-68-27
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2669-67-63-70-1532
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 18-20The Open Championship2571-74-74-70+563
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

