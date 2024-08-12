Jordan Spieth betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.199.

Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005 (he finished 10th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.492 mark ranked second in the field.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.926, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished third in that tournament).