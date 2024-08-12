Jordan Spieth betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Jordan Spieth shot 11-under and finished sixth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Southwind Aug. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In his last seven appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Spieth has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of 8-under.
- Spieth finished sixth (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
- With numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- Glover averaged 300.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 63.89% (37th), and attempted 26 putts per round (fifth) in that victory a year ago.
Spieth's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|6
|63-68-68-70
|-11
|8/11/2022
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|8/19/2021
|73
|72-62-72-79
|+1
|8/20/2020
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|8/8/2019
|6
|67-64-74-67
|-12
|8/23/2018
|25
|70-70-64-73
|-7
Spieth's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Spieth has an average finish of 38th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Spieth has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
- Off the tee, Jordan Spieth has averaged 305.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth is averaging 0.466 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spieth has an average of -1.038 in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.516 this season, which ranks 13th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.0 yards) ranks 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth ranks 117th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.072. Additionally, he ranks 89th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.06%.
- On the greens, Spieth's 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 92nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.59 putts-per-round average ranks 39th. He has broken par 24.05% of the time (121st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|306.0
|305.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|89
|66.06%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.59
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|121
|24.05%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|111
|15.97%
|15.97%
Spieth's best finishes
- Spieth hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 61.9%.
- Spieth, who has 782 points, currently ranks 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.199.
- Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005 (he finished 10th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.492 mark ranked second in the field.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.926, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
- Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.516
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.072
|-0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.027
|-1.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.037
|0.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.507
|-1.038
Spieth's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|68-70-72-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|27
|69-71-70-71
|+1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|68-67-71-68
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|3
|66-67-67-65
|-27
|350
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|95
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|69-74-77-69
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|73-68-72-69
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|70-67-69-72
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|69-71-76-70
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|69-69-67-73
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|71-67-71-72
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|72-71-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|69-67-63-70
|-15
|32
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|71-74-74-70
|+5
|63
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.